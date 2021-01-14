CES 2021: HP reveals new ProBook range of Laptops along with a curved monitor

HP has taken off the wraps from its new range of ProBook laptops and a WQHD curved monitor.

HP is taking off the wraps from its 2021 ProBook lineup at CES 2021 including HP ProBook 635 Aero G8, HP ProBook 445 G8, HP ProBook 455 G8, and HP ProBook x360 435 G8. Along with this, the company also unveiled the HP P34hc WQHD curved monitor.

The HP ProBook 635 Aero G8 is expected to be available in April while the HP ProBook 445 G8 and HP ProBook 455 G8 laptops are expected to be available starting next month. The HP ProBook x360 435 G8 is also expected to be launched in the month of February and the curved monitor will be made available this month itself priced at $449 (approx Rs 32,800).

Pricing and availability information for all the laptops will be uncovered as the launch date nears.

HP ProBook 635 Aero G8 Specifications

The HP ProBook 635 Aero G8 sports a 13.3-inch full-HD display with a resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels and packs up to 32GB RAM, and up to 256GB of SSD storage. It is powered by next-gen AMD Ryzen processors paired with integrated AMD Radeon Graphics. It weighs less than 1kg and has a sleek form factor. It is backed up by up to 53Wh Li-ion polymer battery.

Additional features include dual stereo speakers, dual-array microphone and a 720p HD camera coupled with infrared (IR) camera. Connectivity options include WI-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, USB Type-A port, a headphone/ microphone combo, one HDMI 2.0 port, one AC power, and one SIM card slot (optional).

HP ProBook x360 435 G8 Specifications

This laptop sports a 13.3-inch full-HD display with Gorilla Glass 5 Protection and comes in a 2-in-1 form factor. It is powered by the next-gen AMD Ryzen processors paired with 32GB RAM, and up to 512GB SSD storage and integrates AMD Radeon Graphics. There are also dual stereo speakers, and dual-array microphones present on the laptop.

Connectivity options on HP ProBook x360 435 G8 include WI-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, USB Type-A port, one headphone/microphone combo along with one HDMI 1.4 port, one AC power port, and one microSD card reader. It has a 720p Web camera with Infrared functionality.

HP ProBook 445 G8, 455 G8 Specifications

Where the HP ProBook 445 G8 features a 14-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) display, on the other hand, the HP ProBook 455 G8 features a larger 15.6-inch full-HD+ display with a resolution of 1,920x1,080 pixels.

Both of them are powered by next-gen AMD Ryzen processors integrated with AMD Radeon Graphics, and packs up to 32GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of SSD storage. Both the laptops pack a 45Wh Li-ion polymer battery inside.

Both of them feature dual stereo speakers, and dual-array microphone. Connectivity options on both the machines include WI-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, USB Type-A port, a headphone/ microphone combo, one HDMI 1.4 port, one AC power, and one microSD card reader.

The only difference between them is the size of the display.

HP P34hc WQHD Curved Monitor Specifications

The Curved Monitor is equipped with a 34-inch diagonal curved screen with WQHD (3440 x 1440) resolution, 250nits brightness, 3,500:1 contrast ratio, 5ms Gray to Gray (GtG) response ratio, and 21:9 aspect ratio.

Peripheral connectivity includes USB Type-C port, HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort, and USB Type-A.

HP P34hc WQHD curved monitor has the ability to display two computers on one monitor via its Picture By Picture (PBP) feature. It also integrates a KVM switch that enables you to seamlessly transition between two computers. The monitor height can be adjusted by the user and additional features also include blue-light mode and Anti-glare screen.