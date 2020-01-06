CES 2020: Samsung introduces 2020 OLED 8K TV with Infinity screen

The company has introduced its first Smart TV with ultra-thin bezel design.

Samsung has announced the launch of its new range of Smart OLED 8K TV at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020. The company has introduced its first Smart TV with ultra-thin bezel design.

Samsung has introduced its flagship Q950TS OLED 8K TV which comes with a 99 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The company calls it as Infinity Screen effect where the bezel seems to disappear. Smart TV is only 15mm thin across the entire display. The company has revealed that every model in the lineup will meet the requirements of the 8K Association’s Certified Test Specifications as well as the CTA 8K Ultra HD Display Definition.

The Smart TV lineup comes with the support of native 8K content. Moving on to the flagship model, it comes with Quantum processor 8K that features improved AI upscaling capabilities. It basically uses machine learning to analyze and identify the characteristics of individual pixels. The model also comes with Adaptive Picture, which adjusts screen brightness based on the ambient light within the room. It also features AI ScaleNet ensures a smooth streaming connection by optimizing the available network bandwidth.

It also comes with speakers on every side of the display as well as subwoofers at the back. The Smart TV features Object Tracking Sound+, which uses AI to match the movement of audio sound with the movement of objects. The Smart TV also comes with Bixby AI assistant. Users can ask the assistant to create a calm atmosphere and the TV will display a relaxing backdrop on the screen. Samsung will also integrate Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant into Samsung’s 2020 QLED 8K line.

The Q950 features a new and improved Universal Guide that uses AI-based algorithms to analyze the type of content that consumers watch, as well as the services and TV channels that they tend to use. Furthermore, it comes with Samsung Health on TV Samsung Health on TV through which consumers will be able to see their activities, track their progress, and pursue shared fitness goals with the entire family. Plus, they will have access to free and exclusive content from leading partners, including Calm, FitPlan, Jillian Michaels, Echelon, Obe Fitness, and Barre 3 and more.

The Samsung Q950 features Multi-View that projects the screen of the consumer’s mobile device onto the TV alongside a separate window for their TV content. One can choose with 14 different layouts for a customised viewing experience. It also comes with Digital Butler through which one can control devices by using infrared technology to detect and control non-IoT devices within the home.