  • 12:06 Jan 07, 2020

CES 2020: Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2-in-1 with 4K AMOLED display announced

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 07, 2020 11:13 am

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2-in-1 features an aluminium design and it comes with built-in stylus support. It comes with a 13.3-inch 4K AMOLED touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels.
Samsung has announced the launch of its latest flagship Chromebook during on-going Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020. Dubbed as Samsung Galaxy Chromebook, the device is priced at $999.99 and it will go on sale in the Q1 of 2020. It will be available in Fiesta Red and Mercury Gray colour options. 

 

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2-in-1 features an aluminum design and it comes with built-in stylus support. It comes with a 13.3-inch 4K AMOLED touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. The Chromebook is powered by the latest 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor along with Intel UHD Graphics. 

 

Samsung Chromebook 2-in-1

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2-in-1 is backed by up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage. The Chromebook 2-in-1 is equipped with 2 x 2W stereo speakers and the company has added a backlit keyboard as well. The major highlight of the Chromebook is the dual cameras. There is a 1MP front camera at the top and secondary an 8-megapixel shooter is loaded on the Keyboard deck. 

 

The Chromebook runs on ChromeOS and it is loaded with a 49.2Wh battery. The device features a fingerprint sensor and WiFi 6 support. On the connectivity front, you get two USB Type-C ports, one 3.5mm audio jack and microSD card reader. The Chromebook measures 302.6 x 203.2 x 9.9 mm and weighs 1.04kg.

