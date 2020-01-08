  • 12:43 Jan 08, 2020

Advertisement

CES 2020: Coolpad Legacy 5G announced with Snapdragon 765, dual rear cameras

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 08, 2020 12:35 pm

Latest News

Coolpad Legacy 5G comes with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens.

Coolpad has announced its first 5G smartphone at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020 tech event in the U.S. Dubbed as Coolpad Legacy 5G, the phone is priced at $400 which is approx. Rs 28,809. The phone is likely the cheapest 5G smartphone coming to the U.S.

The Coolpad Legacy 5G features a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display. The waterdrop notch screen produces full HD+ resolution and supports HDR10 content. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Under the hood, the phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor coupled with 4 GB of RAM and an UFS 2.1 internal storage of 64 GB. It also has a microSD card slot for expanding its storage upto 128GB.

For the camera department, Coolpad Legacy 5G comes with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens. For the front, it has a 16-megapixel camera for video calling and selfies. It also comes with a face-unlock feature.

The smartphone is backed up by 4,000mAh capacity that carries support for 18W fast charging through USB-C. It runs Android 10 overlaid with the company’s custom UI. Connectivity features include Single SIM, 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Legacy 5G measures 165 x 77 x 9.5 mm in dimensions and weighs 195 grams.

Coolpad Cool 3 Plus launched in India, price starts at Rs 5,999

Coolpad India confirms its first 5G phone is in works

Coolpad Cool 5 launched in India with Mediatek Helio P22 SoC

Latest News from Coolpad

Tags: Coolpad Legacy 5G Coolpad Legacy 5G launch Coolpad Legacy 5G specs Coolpad Legacy 5G price Coolpad Legacy 5G

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Realme announces Realme UI beta testing for Realme X2 smartphone

CES 2020: MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G SoC for mid-range smartphones announced

OnePlus Concept One smartphone with invisible camera unveiled

Image gallery

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?

Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?
Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019

Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019
Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019

Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019
Samsung was on launching sphere in this year: TMI Report Card 2019

Samsung was on launching sphere in this year: TMI Report Card 2019
TMI Report 2019 - OnePlus

TMI Report 2019 - OnePlus
Did Realme give Sleepless nights to Xiaomi?

Did Realme give Sleepless nights to Xiaomi?

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies