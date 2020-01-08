CES 2020: Coolpad Legacy 5G announced with Snapdragon 765, dual rear cameras

Coolpad Legacy 5G comes with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens.

Coolpad has announced its first 5G smartphone at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020 tech event in the U.S. Dubbed as Coolpad Legacy 5G, the phone is priced at $400 which is approx. Rs 28,809. The phone is likely the cheapest 5G smartphone coming to the U.S.



The Coolpad Legacy 5G features a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display. The waterdrop notch screen produces full HD+ resolution and supports HDR10 content. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Under the hood, the phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor coupled with 4 GB of RAM and an UFS 2.1 internal storage of 64 GB. It also has a microSD card slot for expanding its storage upto 128GB.



For the camera department, Coolpad Legacy 5G comes with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens. For the front, it has a 16-megapixel camera for video calling and selfies. It also comes with a face-unlock feature.



The smartphone is backed up by 4,000mAh capacity that carries support for 18W fast charging through USB-C. It runs Android 10 overlaid with the company’s custom UI. Connectivity features include Single SIM, 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Legacy 5G measures 165 x 77 x 9.5 mm in dimensions and weighs 195 grams.