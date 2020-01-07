  • 18:11 Jan 07, 2020

CES 2020: Asus introduces new range of laptops, desktops, displays and more

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 07, 2020 4:47 pm

Asus has introduced Chromebook Flip C436, Vivobook S, ExpertBook B9450, ProArtStudioBook notebooks and ProArt Station mini PCs, the TUF Gaming A15 and A17 gaming laptops, and more.
Asus has announced the 2020 portfolio at the Consumers Electronics Show (CES) 2020. The brand has introduced Chromebook Flip C436, Vivobook S, ExpertBook B9450, ProArtStudioBook notebooks and ProArt Station mini PCs, the TUF Gaming A15 and A17 gaming laptops, and more. 

 

Asus Chromebook Flip C436

 

To start with the latest Chromebook, it is powered by up to 10th generation of Intel Core i7 processor along with WiFi connectivity option. The Chromebook is loaded with up to 16GB of RAM and NVMe SSD storage option. It features a fingerprint sensor along with quad-speaker setup and USI stylus support. The Chromebook is available in Aerogel White and Transparent Silver colour options. 

 

VivoBook S

 

Coming to the VivoBook S, the brand has introduced three models including  S333, S433 and S533. The models are available with 13-inch, 14-inch and 15-inch displays and comes loaded with new colour options and new eye-catching Enter key. The laptops are powered by up to 10th Generation Intel Core i7 processors along with NVIDIA graphics card. 

 

ExperBook B9450

 

Coming to the notebook, it comes with a 14-inch display and it is one of the lightest laptop with just 870 grams and it has a thickness of 14.8mm. The laptop comes loaded with MIL-STD 810 US military standard certification meaning that it will be durable in nature. The laptop can deliver up to 24 hours of battery backup on a single charge. The ExperBook is powered by a 10th Generation Intel Core i7 or i5 processor, up to 16GB of RAM, a pair of M.2 slots, two Thunderbolt 3 ports and WiFi 6 connectivity. 

 

 

Gaming laptops

 

The brand has also introduced two new gaming laptops under its TUF series. Asus as introduced The 15-inch TUF Gaming A15 and 17-inch TUF Gaming A17. The gaming laptops are powered by the latest 4th Gen AMD Ryzen Mobile CPUs and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics. The gaming laptops offer up to 144 Hz of refresh rate and it comes with AMD FreeSync technology for a smoother visual experience. The laptops are loaded with up to 90Wh.

 



ProArtStudioBook, ProArt Station Mini PCs

 

The brand has also unveiled a new range of ProArt StudioBook notebooks and ProArt Station Mini PCs at the CES 2020. Both the devices are loaded with NVIDIA Quadro and GeForce RTX GPU. Both of them also features NVIDIA RTX Studio programme. RTX Studio laptops and desktops are precision crafted to deliver dramatic improvements in productivity and performance across everyday creative apps. 



Monitors

 

Coming to monitors, the company has introduced ZenScreen MB16ACE with a 15.6-inch Full HD portable display. The screen comes with a thickness of 8 mm and weighs 0.7 kg. The new monitor can easily fits in most laptop bags and is easy to carry anywhere.

 

The brand has also introduced ProArtDisplay PA248QV and PA278Q Vare. The displays are ideal for creative professionals. The displays come factory calibrated and deliver colour accuracy with an average Delta E < 2 rating and 100 per cent sRGB/ 100 per cent Rec. 709 colour space coverage. It also comes with ProArt Preset and ProArt Palette with six-axis colour, black-level and brightness adjustments, enable users to achieve the exact look they want quickly, easily and precisely.

 

The displays offers connectivity options including a USB 3.0 hub for attaching high-speed storage devices and other accessories. ProArt Display PA278QV comes with DisplayPort 1.2, Mini DisplayPort, HDMI 1.4 and Dual-link DVI-D ports, and ProArt Display PA248QV has DisplayPort 1.2, HDMI 1.4, and legacy D-Sub ports.

 

Lastly, the brand has introduced new TUF Gaming VG27AQL1A monitor. It comes with VESA Display HDR 400 compliance that provide a smooth gaming experience. It comes with Quad HD resolution with a refresh rate of 165Hz and a low 1-millisecond response time (MPRT). It also features ELMB SYNC for enabling ELMB (low-motion-blur technology) and variable refresh rates at the same time, eliminating ghosting and tearing for sharp visuals and high frame rates while gaming.

