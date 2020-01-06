CES 2020: Acer Spin 5, Spin 3, TravelMate P6 notebooks, ConceptD and more announced

The brand has introduced Acer Spin 5, Acer Spin 3, Acer TravelMate P6, TravelMate P2, ConceptD 7 Ezel series of laptops along with gaming monitors and Acer B250i portable LED projector.

Acer has today announced the launch of a new range of computing devices at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020. The brand has introduced Acer Spin 5, Acer Spin 3, Acer TravelMate P6, TravelMate P2, ConceptD 7 Ezel series of laptops along with gaming monitors and Acer B250i portable LED projector.

Acer Spin 5 and Acer Spin 3

The Acer Spin 5 will be available in North America in June, starting at $899 (approx. Rs. 65,000). The Acer Spin 3 comes with a starting price of $699 (approx. Rs. 51,000) and it will be available in North America in April.

To start with the convertible laptops, both of them comes with a 360-degree hinge that allows the laptops to be used in tablet, notebook, display or tent position. The Acer Spin 5 is loaded with a 13.5-inch Full HD multi-touch display, while the Acer Spin 3 is loaded with a 14-inch Full HD multi-touch display. It comes with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage.

The laptops are powered by the latest 10th generation Intel Core processors along with Intel Iris Plus graphics card. The notebooks come with Acer Active stylus support. The Spin 5 is said to deliver up to 15 hours of battery life, while the Acer Spin 3 offers 12 hours of battery backup. Both of them are loaded with fast charging support and the company claims it can provide up to 4 hours of backup with 30 minutes of charge. The Acer Spin 5 comes with two USB Type-C port, Thunderbolt 3, two USB 3.2, HDMI and microSD card reader. The Acer Spin 3 is loaded with one USB Type-C port, two USB 3.2 ports, HDMI and microSD card reader.

Acer TravelMate P6 and Acer TravelMate P2

The Acer TravelMate P6 comes with a starting price of $1,149.99 (approx. Rs 83,000), while the TravelMate P2 comes with a starting price of $699 (approx 51,000). The TravelMate P6 and TravelMate P2 are loaded with up to 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor and both of them are loaded with MIL-STD-810G military-grade certification. The TravelMate P6 is made in partnership with Intel under its programme Project Athena.

The laptop comes with up to NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics card along with 1TB of NVMe SSD storage and up to 24GB of RAM. It is loaded with optional eSIM support along with fingerprint sensor, IR webcam and more. The TravelMate P2 comes with a 15-inch display. It is loaded with up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 1TB of HDD and 512GB of PCIe SSD storage. It offers up to 13 hours of battery life and it comes with HDMI, USB Type-C port, and more.

Acer Concept 7 Ezel notebooks and ConceptD 700 workstation

The company has introduced ConceptD 7 Ezel and Ezel Pro convertible laptops. The notebooks come with up to UHD display with tiltable design. The ConceptD 7 Ezel Pro is powered by Intel Xeon processor along with NVIDIA Quadro RTX GPU. It runs on Windows 10 Pro. The ConceptD 7 Ezel laptop comes with up to 10th generation of Intel Core H-series processor along with up NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPU. It is backed up by 32GB of RAM and 2TB of NVMe PCIe SSD storage.

The brand has also introduced ConceptD 700 workstation during the event. It comes with Intel Xeon E processor along with up to NVIDIA Quadro RTX 4000 graphics card. The workstation is backed by a 64GB of DDR4 memory along with PCIe M.2 SSD storage. It comes with three cooling fans and supports fast wireless charging for smartphones on the top of the workstation.

The ConceptD 7 Ezel comes with a starting price of $2,499, while the ConceptD 7 Ezel Pro will be available at a starting price of $3,099. The ConceptD 700 workstation comes with a starting price of EUR 1,699.

Acer gaming monitors

Acer has also introduced three new Predator gaming monitors during the launch. The brand has unveiled 32-inch Predator X32 for $3,599, 37.5-inch Predator X38 for $2,399 and 55-inch Predator CG552K for $2,999. The 32-inch model comes with Ultra HD display with 1440 nits brightness and NVIDIA G-Sync Ultimate along with 178-degree viewing angles and an ergonomic stand. It features three HDMI 2.0 ports along with DisplayPort 1.4, four USB 3.0 ports and two 4W stereo speakers.

The Predator X38 features a 37.5-inch UWQHD+ display with 175Hz refresh rate along with two 7W speakers. The monitor comes with HDMI port, DisplayPort 1.4 and four USB 3.0 ports. Lastly, the Predator CG552K is loaded with a 55-inch 4K OLED display with 400nits brightness, 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with three HDMI port, two DisplayPort, one USB Type-C port, two USB 2.0 port and two USB 3.0 ports.







Acer B250i portable LED projector

The projector from Acer comes with full HD 1080p projection and it comes with a compact form factor. It comes with 30,000 hours of lifespan and is loaded with wireless screen mirroring support. The projector comes with HDMI, USB Type-C port and USB Type-A ports. It comes with a starting price of $699.