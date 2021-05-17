Casio G-Shock GBA900 fitness watch launched

Casio has launched its latest GBA900 fitness watch under its G-Shock Move series of watches.

Casio G-Shock GBA900 is the latest fitness focused watch from Casio and is also one of the cheapest from the company. The watch is equipped with an accelerometer that will help you measure running speed, distance, pace, and calorie consumption. The watch also gets Bluetooth connectivity.

The Casio G-Shock GBA900 is currently only available in the US for purchase while there's no information regarding when it will be made available in India. It is priced at $130 (approx Rs 9,500) and can be purchased from select G-Shock stores, the G-Shock SOHO store, and the G-Shock website. It is available in Black or White colours.

Casio G-Shock GBA900 Specifications

The Casio G-Shock GBA900 sports a round dial with a mix of analog and digital displays. The DISP button for switching displays is on the 9 o’clock side so it does not interfere with the wrist, improving operability. The lugs have ventilation parts to provide breathability.

The watch has support not only for stopwatch measurements, but also distance, speed, pace, and calorie consumption measurements. Auto lap measurement is also supported. The watch counts steps automatically when you start walking. The LCD displays total daily steps, as well as progress against your target on a circular indicator. The high-brightness LED lights up the LCD with high-intensity light, maintaining watch readability in the dark.

Users can download the G-Shock app on their iOS or Android devices to take advantage of all the features of the watch and sync it to the phone through Bluetooth. The G-Shock GBA900 also has features like shock resistance, Full Auto Calendar, a 24-month battery life, 1/100 sec stopwatch with Lap Memory 45, 200-metre water resistance, Countdown/ Interval Timer, 5 Daily Alarms, and World Time with 31 time zones.