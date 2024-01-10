Cases Of Harassing Service Executives Is Multiplying: SPPL

Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL) is a well-known player in the TV manufacturing industry in India. It is a brand licensee for various brands such as Thomson, Kodak, Blaupunkt and more. SPPL also manages after-sales support for these brands through third-party companies. However, there seems to be a rise in harassment against after-sales staff by a few customers.

During an interaction with The Mobile Indian, the CEO of SPPL, Avneet Singh Marwah, said, “The cases of harassment by the customer towards the service engineer have been escalating significantly. Certain customers lock the front door, verbally insult, and physically assault the engineer, causing distress.”

”I feel this issue needs to be addressed by the industry as a whole. We don’t see brands talking about such issues on their social media, and that needs to change. There are customers that have forcefully kept our TVs, and it’s not just a single case but many”, he added.

He further said, “With brands working on solving the issues for the customers at the earliest so they don’t face inconvenience, customers should also behave in a similar manner while not taking the law into their own hands.”

Alongside Marwah, SPPL Vice President Pallavi Singh also talked about how SPPL has been constantly working on improving the turnaround time for resolving customer complaints and providing them with a satisfactory solution. Pallavi also discussed how SPPL has now begun a new process where customers can directly get in contact with SPPL instead of going through Flipkart, where most customers face the issue.

She also stated that the TV manufacturer is working to eliminate third parties for performing post-sales operations so it can handle those operations independently. According to her, this would result in a quicker turnaround time and better solutions for all customers.