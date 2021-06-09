Canon launches new PIXMA G670, PIXMA G570, imagePROGRAF PRO-300 and PIXMA PRO-200 photo printers

The new G Series features 6 color all dye ink tank system. Along with Cyan, Magenta, Yellow and Black these printers come with the new Red and Grey Ink.

Canon has expanded its line up of photo printers with the launch of the new PIXMA G570, PIXMA G670, imagePROGRAF PRO-300 and PIXMA PRO-200. The MRP of PIXMA G670, PIXMA G57, PIXMA PRO-200, imagePROGRAF PRO-300 is Rs 24801, Rs 18789, Rs 41401, and Rs 59,621 respectively.

The two new PIXMA G series 6-colour ink tank printers are built to unlock the power of high quality, enhanced photo longevity and low-cost printing for photo studios, businesses, homes and creative work. The imagePROGRAF PRO-300 and PIXMA PRO-200 houses Canon’s latest printing technologies to create professional photos and exhibition-ready prints up to A3+ sizes.

PIXMA G670 and PIXMA G570

The new G-series models print at ultra low-cost while delivering very high yields. The full set of ink included with the printer alone can deliver approximately 3,800 sheets of 4x6” prints, ensuring worry-free printing minus concerns about cost of printing. Featuring a modular structure with replaceable components that users can replace easily after long usage leading to wear, otherwise they would normally require a visit to the service centre for replacement.

The new G Series features 6 color all dye ink tank system. Along with Cyan, Magenta, Yellow and Black these printers come with the new Red and Grey Ink. The addition of red ink supercharges photographs ranging from blood-red sunsets to automobiles in gleaming red, injecting an arterial intensity not possible with composite inks. Grey ink ensures consistent monochromatic accuracy in print after print, while Black ink adds contrast, enhancing subject focus as well as fore from background separation.

The new ink system combines with Canon photo papers to deliver exceptional print longevity, with photos that can resist fading for up to 100 years under storage conditions. The G670 adds scan and copy functions on top of printing, differing from its younger sibling G570 which only offers printing.

The no-squeeze spillage-free ink bottle design automatically releases the requisite amount of ink during setup and ink fills, avoiding spillovers and ink splatter. For the environmentally conscious, a unique power-saving feature automatically turns off the printer after a period of inactivity, while any print instruction sent from smartphone or laptop achieves the opposite, powering up the printer automatically from sleep.

The free Canon PRINT Inkjet/SELPHY mobile app enables users to print directly from, or scan images to mobile devices, as well as controlling printer settings and receiving device alerts. The PIXMA Cloud Link service allows users to connect their printers to social networks and cloud storage for remote printing and scanning.

Furthermore, the free Canon PosterArtist Lite enables both professionals and home users to effortlessly create gorgeous flyers and posters from a wide selection of 1,300 templates, photos and clipart. The PosterArtist Lite software is only available for the Windows operating system.

For a hands-free experience, these next-generation printers also work with Smart Speakers and are compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon for voice-activated printing. This empowers users to effectively multitask and print a wide range of documents from colouring pages and origami, cards and shopping lists via voice command.

Canon imagePROGRAF PRO-300 and Canon PIXMA PRO-200



The Canon imagePROGRAF PRO-300 is equipped with the LUCIA PRO pigment ink system and Crystal-fidelity digital image processing workflow that ensures the highest retention of image quality from image capture to print, making it the ideal companion for all professional photographers. The printer is built with Canon’s L-COA processor easily handles large image data and calculates the optimal ink droplet at fast speed, enabling high quality and high speed printing. The Optimum Image Generating (OIG) System also analyses each area of print and chooses the best ink mixture to ensure the most accurate colour representation in print.

The Canon PIXMA PRO-200 offers high quality printing with the unique 8-colour dye ink system that delivers a wider colour gamut delivering superb contrast and enhanced blacks, with richer colour expression in red and blue zones. The Optimum Image Generating (OIG) System on the printer also analyses each area of print and chooses the best ink mixture to ensure the most accurate colour representation in print

Aside from matte, semi-gloss, super high gloss to Fine Art grade papers of up to A3+ sizes, both the printers are equipped to handle thicker papers easily with a manual feed tray for straighter path feeding. They also support printing of panaromic photos and custom border margins. Additionally, the printers also offer seamless workflow integration with the Canon Professional Print & Layout software that enables a professional screen-to-print workflow for precise layout control and soft-proofing. Allowing users to customise media in both the driver and printer for optimum print result, the printers boasts a media configuration tool that simplifies media management for Canon and third party media.