Canon India announces 'India Ka Printer' campaign

Canon India has rolled out its new campaign “India Ka Printer” to promote its multifunction inkjet printers across India. The campaign aims to make Canon PIXMA G series Printer the ideal choice for every printing need from business proposals, projects, homework, Photographs or recipes.



Canon offers a strong line-up of printers under the PIXMA G series with 13 printer variants available across price points. With Canon PIXMA G 2010 & PIXMA G 3010 customer will get assured Google Home Mini worth INR 4,999. The offer is valid from 1st July till 30th September 2020 across the country from Canon Image Square & authorised Canon resellers. To avail, this offer customers are required to register their printer on https://edge.canon.co.in/pixmaoffer within fifteen days of the purchase date.



PIXMA G series front-facing integrated ink tank system makes it convenient to monitor ink levels and refill when required. PIXMA G Series ink tank printers are very cost-effective with prints costing as low as 9 paisa per print & the cost of replacement ink bottle is only Rs 539 each.



Canon also announced “Super Cool Offer” on its Ink efficient E series models. With PIXMA E410, PIXMA E470, and PIXMA E 3370 customer will get a Borosil Hydra Trek Bottle for free and the offer is valid from 6th July till 30th September 2020. This offer is valid across the country from Canon Image Square & authorised Canon resellers.



Speaking on the campaign, C Sukumaran, Director- Consumer Systems Products and Imaging Communication Products said, “At these unprecedented times when everything is happening remotely, technology has become an imperative enabler for work from home and Education from home. At Canon, we have always given wings to the creativity of our consumers and henceforth brought happiness to their day to day lives. For us, the ‘India Ka Printer’ campaign is very special as this is an effort to not just bring alive the compelling features of Canon PIXMA G series but also to take the printing culture to the next level. Equipped to cater to the extensive needs of the consumers, the Wi-Fi enabled PIXMA G series ink tank printers offer smart printing. We are confident that our outreach campaign would enable us to gain a positive mindshare among both home-user and Small & medium enterprise including Copy shop segment”.





