Canon EOS R5 and EOS R6 full-frame mirrorless cameras launched in India, price starts at Rs 2,15,995

Canon has announced the launch of two new full-frame mirrorless cameras in India. The company has introduced Canon EOS R5 and EOS R6 mirrorless cameras in the country with features like 8K video recording, Digic X imaging processor and more.

Canon has also launched a series a lens including the RF85mm F2 Macro IS STM, RF 600mm F11 IS STM, RF 800mm F11 IS STM, RF 100-500mm F4.5-7.1L IS USM, Extender RF1.4X & RF2X along with other accessories to provide its consumers with a complete ecosystem.

Canon EOS R5 and EOS R6 price and availability

The Canon EOS R5 comes with a price tag of Rs 3,39,995, while the Canon EOS R6 is priced at Rs 2,15,995, which is inclusive of all taxes. The EOS R5 and EOS R6 will be available from August at Canon Image Squares and authorized retailers.

Canon EOS R5 and EOS R6 features

The Canon EOS R5 is loaded with a new 45-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor. The EOS R6 is equipped with 20.1 megapixels full-frame CMOS sensor, which is also found in EOS-1DX Mark III. Both the cameras are loaded with Digic X image processor, which made its way with EOS-1DX Mark III DSLR.

The company claims that both EOS R5 and EOS R6 are able to achieve continuous shooting speed of up to 20fps at full resolution using the electronic shutter, and with full AF and AE tracking. With a mechanical shutter, the cameras can achieve 12fps. The new DIGIC X imaging processor also helps in noise handling. The EOS R5 native ISO can go up to an ISO 51200, with the option to expand to ISO 102400.

Both the cameras come with Dual Pixel CMOS AF II technology. The cameras’ AR coverage has been expanded to cover the entire sensor. The number of AF points for both cameras during automatic selection has increased to 1 053, a whopping seven times more than the EOS R. Manually selectable AF positions on the EOS R5 is 5 940 while EOS R6 has 6072.

It also comes with face tracking with eye detection AF and there is an AF Priority mode for either people or animals. In addition, the cameras are able to recognize not just the body, but the head and eyes of the subjects as well.

The Canon EOS R5 can 8K movies at 30fps with full sensor readout. There is even an option to record 8K RAW movies internally without any external accessories. EOS R5 is also capable of recording up to 120fps in 4K as well. A variety of file formats are available, including RAW, H.265 HEVC and H.264 MP4 in either ALL-I or IPB compression. EOS R6 is able to shoot 4K videos at up to 60fps, and slow-motion at 120fps in Full HD.

Both the cameras come with in-body image stabilization function and it can also work in conjunction with Optical Image stabilization of the lens, effective up to 8-stops shutter speed. It will support all EF & RF series lenses with IS or Non IS category to produce stable results.

The Canon EOS R5 has two card slots that can accommodate one CFexpress card and one SD memory card. The CFexpress card supports the high-speed transfer, allowing the camera to perform continuous shooting of 45-megapixels still images, at up to 20 fps, as well as an internal recording of 8K RAW movies. EOS R6 has two card slots that accommodate both SD memory cards.

The Canon EOS R5 supports both 5GHz and 2.4GHz wireless LAN without any additional accessory. It also supports FTP and FTPS as well. It comes with 2x2 MIMO and wired LAN for faster and more stable connections.

The Canon EOS R5 and EOS R6 support Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE). The camera can automatically upload image and video files and store them in the Canon cloud for up to 30 days with no limit in size.