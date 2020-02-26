  • 14:28 Feb 26, 2020

Canon EOS 850D DSLR camera launched in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : February 26, 2020 12:54 pm

Latest News

The latest camera from Canon comes with a 24.1-megapixel APS-C size CMOS sensor and DIGIC 8 imaging processor for improved image quality.
Canon has today announced the launch of its latest DSLR camera in India known as Canon EOS 850D. The company has revealed the price of the camera and it has revealed that it will go on sale starting from April this year. 

 

The latest camera from Canon comes with a 24.1-megapixel APS-C size CMOS sensor and DIGIC 8 imaging processor for improved image quality. The camera is loaded with an ISO range to 25,600 for still images, which can be expanded up to 51,200.

 

The camera is loaded with cross-type 45 points AF points and it comes with continuous viewfinder shooting of up to 7fps. The camera is loaded with EOS Intelligent Tracking and Recognition technology, which the brand claims it enhances subject tracking performance through face detection function, which is made possible with information from 220,000-pixel RGB+IR metering sensor. 

 

It also comes with Eye Detection AF that automatically focuses on the eye of the human subject. It also comes with a new Quick Control Dial that allows easy setting changes and image search. One can quickly change camera settings by simply turning the dials. Additionally, the new AF-ON button on the back of the EOS 850D allows the user to operate autofocus separately. 

 

The Canon EOS 850D can 4K UHD video in 23.98p/25p format and Full HD video in 59.94p/50p format. It also features 4K time-lapse movie function. The EOS 850D also incorporates in-body electronic image stabilization to enable “Movie digital IS” for a steady vlog or handheld movies. The camera comes with a 3.0-type 1.04 million-dot Vari-angle touch panel LCD monitor. Furthermore, it supports WiFi and Bluetooth Low Energy.

 

