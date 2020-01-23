Canon EOS-1D X Mark III full-frame DSLR launched in India

The EOS-1D X Mark III will be available mid-February onwards at select retail outlets across the country.

Canon has announced the launch of its flagship full-frame DSLR in India known as Canon EOS-1D X Mark III. The full-frame camera comes with a price tag of Rs 5,75,995 for the body and it comes bundled with 512 GB CF Express Card and Reader. The EOS-1D X Mark III will be available mid-February onwards at select retail outlets across the country.

The latest full-frame camera from Canon comes loaded with a 20.1-megapixel Full-Frame CMOS sensor. This sensor features a new 16-point lowpass filter as opposed to 4-point lowpass sensor present in a traditional DSLR, offering improved resolution and sharpness along with reduced moire effects. It comes with a DIGIC X image processor that offers 380X computing processing performance and offers 3.1X image processing power compared to the predecessor.

The company claims that it is the fastest DSLR with a continuous shooting speed of up to 20fps in live view. It also offers continuous shooting speed up to 16fps with a viewfinder. It features Canon Dual Pixel CMOS AF that enables smooth continuous autofocus and subject tracking during live view still shooting and video recording. IT comes with Eye Detect, face detect and head detect autofocus.

The Canon EOS-1D X Mark III features a 191-point autofocus system with 155 cross-type AF points. It also the first EOS camera to feature 10-bit colour depth for compressed images in the HEIF format. In terms of video, the DSLR is the first from the company to offer 5.5k video recording with 12-bit RAW output at 60fps along with 10-bit Canon Log output @60p with 4:2:2 colour sampling.

The camera comes with an ISO range of 100 - 102400 along with a shutter speed of 1/8000 (mechanical) and a shutter cycle of 500,000 times. It features a brightness range for AF EV-4～21. It also features a high resolution (2.1-million dots) touchscreen as well.