Canon Cinema EOS C300 Mark III camera launched in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : April 21, 2020 11:51 am

The company has also introduced new Cine-servo CN10x25 IAS S/E1 (EF mount) and the CN10x25 IAS S/P1 (PL mount) lenses in the country.
Canon has today announced the launch of its new cine-video camera in India known as Cinema EOS C300 Mark III. The company has also introduced new Cine-servo CN10x25 IAS S/E1 (EF mount) and the CN10x25 IAS S/P1 (PL mount) lenses in the country. The latest camera along with the new EF cinema lenses will go on sale from July 2020. 

 

The company claims that the latest camera from Canon comes with new 4K Super 35mm CMOS Dual Gain Output sensor (DGO sensor), which allows it to shoot 4K/60p footage with high dynamic range and low noise in DGO Mode.

 

The Canon C300 Mark III is equipped with the DIGIC DV 7 video processing platform, and it is also loaded with Dual Pixel CMOS AF that allows high precision focusing accuracy. The camera comes with a modular design, meaning that users can customise the camera according to the shooting environment. One can install various accessories and extension units like the mount kits (sold separately), which allow users to change the native EF Mount of the camera to PL or EF Cinema Lock mounts and more. 

 

The C300 Mark III adopts Cinema Raw Light and XF-AVC video recording formats. Cinema Raw Light emphasises on the image quality with manageable data rates, while XF-AVC (Intra Frame) is ideal for broadcast content and more. Both Cinema RAW Light and XF-AVC can be recorded to the onboard CFexpress Type B Cards.

 

Commenting on the launch, Kazutada Kobayashi, President & CEO, Canon India said, “We are delighted to launch Cinema EOS C300 Mark III, the latest entrant to our Cinema EOS portfolio. With this launch, we are certain that this product is aptly armed to cater to the evolving needs of the cinema professionals in the country, thereby delivering a seamless filming experience.”

 

Canon EOS M200 mirrorless camera now available in India

Canon EOS-1D X Mark III full-frame DSLR launched in India

Canon EOS 850D DSLR camera launched in India

Latest News from Canon

