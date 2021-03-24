Advertisement

Buy a Tesla Electric Car using BitCoin: Elon Musk

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 24, 2021 5:54 pm

Latest News

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla has confirmed that one can make payment through BitCoin while purchasing a car from the manufacturer
Advertisement

Electric Car manufacturer Tesla, has started accepting payments for the purchases made, through the cryptocurrency called BitCoin. The news was made official by the CEO of the company, Elon Musk, who tweeted about the same on his social media handle.

 

This official announcement makes Tesla the first major automaker to start accepting payments in bitcoin in exchange for its products. The option to pay through BitCoin is already live on Tesla's checkout page. 

 

 

Advertisement

Musk also said the Bitcoin paid to Tesla will be retained as Bitcoin, and will not be converted to fiat currency. "Tesla is using only internal & open source software & operates Bitcoin nodes directly," he said. The 'Pay by Bitcoin' capability will be made available outside the US at the end of 2021. 

 

The CEO further confirms that Tesla is using internal and open-source software. Plus, the company is operating Bitcoin nodes directly. 

 

Back in February, Tesla bought $1.5 billion worth of bitcoin. In a filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, the company said it bought the bitcoin for “more flexibility to further diversify and maximize returns on our cash". 

 

Tesla had added that it will start accepting payments in bitcoin in exchange for its products “subject to applicable laws and initially on a limited basis". 

Tesla Model 3, Model S prices cut in US amid coronavirus

Latest News from Tesla Inc.

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Amazon India and Mahindra Electric announce an electric vehicle partnership

Xiaomi is planning on launching a new car: Report

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression
Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market

Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market
Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update

Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update
Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies