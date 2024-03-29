Bullet Echo India Pre-Registrations Begin: Zeptolab, Krafton join hands

Zeptolab is preparing to release an Indian version of Bullet Echo India, a popular tactical shooter. Pre-registrations for the game have already started. In an interesting development, Zeptolab has partnered with Krafton to publish Bullet Echo in India. Krafton is a well-known gaming company that has created and published games like Battlegrounds Mobile India.

The pre-registration for Bullet Echo India is now live on the Google Play Store as well as the Apple App Store. The listing of the game reveals the game will be published by Krafton in India. The same was confirmed via a Bullet Echo India microsite that has been created by Krafton.

The App Store listing suggests that the game is expected to arrive on April 6, 2024. The screenshots shared in the listing show one of the in-game characters sporting a BGMI skin called BGMI Stalker. Another character can be seen by the name of Raja Slayer, confirming that the game has been customized for Indian players.

The gameplay video shows that it will remain similar to the regular version of Bullet Echo. However, it will feature various in-game items inspired by Indian culture. Players will be offered the ability to switch from the regular version to the Indian version of Bullet Echo.

The ability to switch will be available beginning April 4, 2024, when users will have the “exclusive opportunity to switch to a specially tailored Indian version of Bullet Echo”. “This initiative is a testament to our dedication to delivering the best gaming experience, featuring unique content meticulously crafted to align with the preferences of our Indian players”, the recent in-game announcement read.

The developer also noted some advantages of switching to the Indian version of the game, such as free rewards, which will be available after you first make the switch. The game will also offer India-specific special prices for its in-game items, and there will be a dedicated server for Indian players, which will help in smoother gameplay and faster connections.