BSNL offering more talktime with STV 135 voucher, also increases validity of four plans

The BSNL Rs 135 prepaid voucher is now offering 1440 minutes of off-net and on-net calling.

Advertisement

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has now announced to offer more calling benefits to its Rs 135 prepaid voucher. The telecom operator has also increased the validity of its four prepaid plans under a promotional festive offer.



The BSNL Rs 135 prepaid voucher is now offering 1440 minutes of off-net and on-net calling. Earlier, the same prepaid plan was giving 300 minutes of calling benefits. The calls can be made to any network including local and STD calls to MTNL Mumbai and MTNL Delhi circles as well. The plan comes with a validity of 24 days.



The new development was made by BSNL through a circular. However, there will be no change in the validity of the plan. As per TelecomTalk report, the extended minutes are only limited to the users in the Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles.



Meanwhil, BSNL has increased validity on its four prepiad plans under a promotional festive offer which is valid from October 17, 2020, to November 30, 2020. The offer is valid for Rs 1,999, Rs 699, Rs 247, and Rs 147 prepaid plans across the country.



BSNL Rs 1,999 prepaid plan now offers 425 days of validity. The prepaid plan earlier used to offer 365 days. This pack comes with 3GB of data per day along with BSNL Tunes and Eros Entertainment subscription for two months.



BSNL Rs 699 prepaid plan now offers 180 days of validity from the existing validity of 160 days. It offers unlimited calls, 0.5GB of data per day and 100 SMSes per day.



BSNL Rs 247 prepaid plan now comes with a validity of 40 days. The pack was earlier offering 30 days of validity. It offers unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and 3GB of data per day.



BSNL Rs 147 prepaid plan now comes with a validity of 35 days. The pack was earlier offering 30 days of validity. It offers unlimited voice calls, 10GB of data and BSNL tunes for 30 days.







Source