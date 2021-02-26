Advertisement

BSNL Bharat Fiber Plans may get better download speeds

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 26, 2021 2:23 pm

Here are the revised BSNL Bharat Fiber plans in detail.
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has reportedly revised its Bharat Fiber (FTTH) broadband plans in India after which they will come with better download speeds. The revision will come into effect on March 1 and is applicable across all telecom circles except Andaman and Nicobar circles.

The plans include the 500GB CUL (Rs 777 Plan), Super Star 300 (Rs 779 Plan), 600GB CUL (Rs 849 Plan), Super Star 500 (Rs 949 Plan), 750GB CUL (Rs 1,277 Plan) and more. Here are the revised BSNL Bharat Fiber plans in detail.

The plans revision first spotted by Kerala Telecom reveals that 500GB CUL broadband plan is now renamed as the Fibre TB plan. This plan priced at Rs 777 will now offer 1,000GB high-speed data at 100Mbps download speed as against its current 500GB data. After exhausting the data limit, the download speed will be reduced to 5Mbps.

Similarly, Super Star 300 plan will be renamed to Super Star-1. The new plan priced at Rs 779 per month will offer 1000GB data in 100Mbps speed, instead of the current 300GB benefit.

Further, the report reveals that the 600GB CUL plan prices Rs 849 per month will be renamed to Fibre Value Plus and it will now offer 1,500GB data at 150Mbps speed as against its current 600GB data at 100Mbps speed.

The Super Star 500 plan priced at Rs 949 per month will reportedly be called Super Star-2. It will offer 2,000GB data at 150Mbps as against its current 500GB data at 100Mbps speed.

The BSNL 750GB CUL Bharat Fibre plan with a price of Rs 1,277 per month has been renamed to Fibre Premium Plus. This plan will continue to offer 200Mbps speed for up to 3,300GB. After the cap is reached, the speed will reduce to 15Mbps.

The 33GB CUL plan at a price of Rs 1,999 per month will be renamed Fiber Silver plan, and it will offer 300Mbps speed for up to 4,500GB of data. Currently, the 33GB CUL plan offers 200Mbps speed for up to 4,000 data

The 40GB CUL plan will be renamed Fibre Silver Plus plan and it is priced at Rs 2,499 per month. It will offer up to 5,000GB of data at 300Mbps speed. Currently, it offers 200 Mbps up to 4000 GB. After reaching the data limit, the speed will reduce to 30Mbps.

In addition to these plans, all Bharat Fiber plans available across many circles will be revised with more data benefit and speeds, and with marketing names. The 170 GB CUL will be renamed to Fibre Platinum and it is priced at 16,999 per month. After the FUP, the speed will reduce to 70 Mbps. This plan will offer 300 Mbps speed for up to 21,000 GB of data. Currently, this plan offers 200Mbps up to 170 GB per day.

