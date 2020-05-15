Datsun Go and Go+ with BS6 engine launched in India

The new Datsun Go and Go+ sport the same design and only the engine has been upgraded to meet BS6 norms.

Advertisement

Datsun has launched the BS6 variants of the Go and Go+ in India, and you can get the hatchback and MPV for starting price of Rs 3.99 lakh, and Rs 4.20 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. Both these cars now meet the emission standards in the country, making them viable for the long term. With the Indian auto sector slowly crawling back to its feet after more than a month of lockdown, the news about car launches is a step in the right direction. Having said that, it remains to be seen if consumers are really keen on buying or upgrading cars over the next few months.

Talking about the Datsun Go, this is an entry-level hatchback that competes with Tata Tiago, Hyundai Santro and Maruti Suzuki Wagon R among others. The new Go gets the same engine unit but now upgraded to comply with BS6 norms. This 1.2 litre petrol engine puts out 68hp of power and 104Nm of torque, while the CVT automatic variant offers 77hp of power. The engine is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.

Advertisement

However, the new Go and Go+ borrows most of the features from its BS4 compliant predecessor. The top variant sports a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment screen which supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. You get electronically adjustable outside mirrors, LED day time running lights (DRLs) and 14-inch alloy wheels. And more importantly, the BS6 variants retain the same look and design of its previous generation model.

Datsun GO+ is the bigger MPV that caters to bigger families and other activities, and its competes with the likes of Renault Triber. The company is offering a slew of finance schemes to make it easy for people to make their buying decision. This includes the option to buy the car now, and start paying its EMIs from 2021 onwards.

As is the case with most car brands right now, Datsun is likely to digitise its retail operations, including the option to let you book for a doorstep test drive.