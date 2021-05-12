Brands that are helping India recover from the second wave of COVID by doing more than just donations

Here is a list of brands that are doing more than just donations to help India in fighting the second wave of COVID

The second wave of COVID took India by a storm with an even higher number of deaths and a sudden rise in cases with a daily average of up to 25,000 cases. As the nation goes through tough times, a number of brands have stepped up to help improve the disastrous situation of the country by doing a lot more than just donating money.

While donating money helps a lot, contributing towards other problems such as the supply of Oxygen which is facing a major shortage currently in India, or some other equipment helps equally. Here's a list of brands that have contributed towards solving the Covid crisis in the nation by not just donating money, but a lot more:

Google

Google is one of the biggest brands out there and the company has not only pledged a relief fund of Rs 135 crore, but is also donating to UNICEF so the organization can procure and supply urgent medical supplies, like oxygen and testing equipment, and then deliver it across the country.

PayTM

Paytm announced that it is raising an amount of Rs 10 crores to source oxygen concentrators. It requested its users to donate as much as possible. The company has also placed an order of over 1000 oxygen concentrators for India and is working with other partners to import over 30,000 more of them.

Paytm recently even launched a COVID-19 Vaccine Slot Finder in its app that will help users find slots at vaccination centres in their area. Users can enter their pin code or district to check for the availability of vaccination slots in the nearby centres. Users can also get a notification when slots become available.

Amazon

Amazon has collaborated with ACT Grants, Air India, Temasek Foundation, Pune Platform for Covid-19 Response, and other partners to lift and import over 10,000 oxygen concentrators and 500 BiPAP machines from Singapore to hospitals and institutions across India.

The company is also showing concerns for its company associates and employees by covering the cost of vaccination for over 10 lakh people.

Flipkart

In a collaborative effort with Give India Foundation, Flipkart is urging people to donate important and required medical equipment to charitable hospitals and COVID-19 centres across India.

The company is further partnering with Walmart, Walmart Foundation, and Walmart’s Global Technology and Sourcing hubs to set up on-site vaccination clinics for company associates and their families and to help improve the oxygen shortage as well.

Microsoft

Microsoft CEO, Satya Nadella, announced that Microsoft will support the country in purchasing oxygen concentrators for which there is a critical need in the country. The company will also use its "voice, resources, and technology to aid relief efforts".

Zomato

Zomato has partnered with courier service Delivery to source and supply essential medical supplies and Oxygen concentrators through its "Zomato feeding India" initiative. The company also aims to raise Rs 50 crores to procure even more supplies.

Swiggy

Swiggy came up with the idea of Swiggy Genie through which the food delivery service is delivering anything from lunch boxes, documents, laundry, items for repair, shoes, to stationery and other materials from one location to any other in your city. This is to help those who are recovering from COVID at their homes.

The platform reported about a week ago that the service saw a 350% increase in the delivery of over-the-counter medicines through Swiggy Genie. Almost half a million home-cooked meals and tiffins were sent to friends and family in the same period.

MapmyIndia

MapmyIndia recently announced that it will be offering to install GPS tracking systems for free in vehicles that are required for quick and uninterrupted movement of oxygen, vaccine, hospital equipment and medical supplies across India.

Manufacturers, transporters, hospital administrators & government authorities can see the live location/movement of these vehicles and can get alert/report instantly if and where those vehicles are stopped.