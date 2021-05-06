Paytm launches COVID Vaccine slot finder

Paytm has launched a new feature on its app where one can find a slot to book an appointment for the COVID vaccination

Paytm wants to help the citizens in India so they can find a slot for COVID-19 vaccination in their area. As a result, the payments app has released a dedicated slot finder tool available on the service's Android and iOS apps.

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma revealed the same on his Twitter account and shared that the COVID-19 Vaccine Slot Finder will help users find slots at vaccination centres in their area. The tool procures real-time data from CoWIN. CoWIN stands for Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network, which is India's COVID-19 vaccination programme.

We are launching a new tool for users to find COVID Vaccine slots and set for alerts when new slots open up for their locality. @Paytm checks for availability real-time and alerts users via Paytm Chat when a new slot opens up.https://t.co/WvJa7CRxxO



Pls spread awareness. — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) May 6, 2021

Users can enter their pin code or district to check for availability of vaccination slots in the nearby centres. Users can also get a notification when slots become available. The slots can be found for 18+ and 45+ age groups and the finder will show available slots for the next 4 weeks.

The slot finder only acts as a finder and cannot be used to book appointments. Once a slot is available, you can click on it and Paytm will take you to the Co-WIN website/app to book your appointment. If one fails to find a slot, he/she can choose to be notified by Paytm Chat when a slot becomes available. You can follow the steps below to check if a slot is available at your pin code or district: