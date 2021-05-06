Paytm launches COVID Vaccine slot finder

Paytm has launched a new feature on its app where one can find a slot to book an appointment for the COVID vaccination
Paytm wants to help the citizens in India so they can find a slot for COVID-19 vaccination in their area. As a result, the payments app has released a dedicated slot finder tool available on the service's Android and iOS apps.
Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma revealed the same on his Twitter account and shared that the COVID-19 Vaccine Slot Finder will help users find slots at vaccination centres in their area. The tool procures real-time data from CoWIN. CoWIN stands for Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network, which is India's COVID-19 vaccination programme.
We are launching a new tool for users to find COVID Vaccine slots and set for alerts when new slots open up for their locality. @Paytm checks for availability real-time and alerts users via Paytm Chat when a new slot opens up.https://t.co/WvJa7CRxxO— Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) May 6, 2021
Pls spread awareness.
Users can enter their pin code or district to check for availability of vaccination slots in the nearby centres. Users can also get a notification when slots become available. The slots can be found for 18+ and 45+ age groups and the finder will show available slots for the next 4 weeks.
The slot finder only acts as a finder and cannot be used to book appointments. Once a slot is available, you can click on it and Paytm will take you to the Co-WIN website/app to book your appointment. If one fails to find a slot, he/she can choose to be notified by Paytm Chat when a slot becomes available. You can follow the steps below to check if a slot is available at your pin code or district:
-
After opening the Paytm app, scroll down to the Mini App Store section.
-
Click on 'Vaccine Finder'. If not found, then click on 'All' and then tap on the finder.
-
Enter your pin code/district, and choose between 18+ and 45+ age groups.
-
After you click on 'Check Availability', the finder will show you if any slots are available in your area for the vaccination.
-
If no slots will be available, you can click on 'Notify me when slots are available' so that Paytm can notify you when you can book for your vaccination.