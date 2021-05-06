Advertisement

Paytm launches COVID Vaccine slot finder

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : May 06, 2021 5:27 pm

Paytm has launched a new feature on its app where one can find a slot to book an appointment for the COVID vaccination

Paytm wants to help the citizens in India so they can find a slot for COVID-19 vaccination in their area. As a result, the payments app has released a dedicated slot finder tool available on the service's Android and iOS apps. 

 

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma revealed the same on his Twitter account and shared that the COVID-19 Vaccine Slot Finder will help users find slots at vaccination centres in their area. The tool procures real-time data from CoWIN. CoWIN stands for Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network, which is India's COVID-19 vaccination programme.

 

 

Users can enter their pin code or district to check for availability of vaccination slots in the nearby centres. Users can also get a notification when slots become available. The slots can be found for 18+ and 45+ age groups and the finder will show available slots for the next 4 weeks. 

 

The slot finder only acts as a finder and cannot be used to book appointments. Once a slot is available, you can click on it and Paytm will take you to the Co-WIN website/app to book your appointment. If one fails to find a slot, he/she can choose to be notified by Paytm Chat when a slot becomes available. You can follow the steps below to check if a slot is available at your pin code or district:

 

Paytm Covid Vaccine finder

 

  1. After opening the Paytm app, scroll down to the Mini App Store section.

  2. Click on 'Vaccine Finder'. If not found, then click on 'All' and then tap on the finder.

  3. Enter your pin code/district, and choose between 18+ and 45+ age groups.

  4. After you click on 'Check Availability', the finder will show you if any slots are available in your area for the vaccination. 

  5. If no slots will be available, you can click on 'Notify me when slots are available' so that Paytm can notify you when you can book for your vaccination. 

