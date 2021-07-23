Boult ProBass X1-Air launched in India

Boult Audio today launched the ProBass X1-Air, the latest addition to its ProBass range of neckband earphones. The new entrant comes with “aerospace-grade” alloy drivers for extra bass performance. The earphones are also having a fast-charging battery and a runtime of 10 hours.

ProBass X1-Air Pricing, Specifications

The Boult Audio ProBass X1-Air in-ear earphones will be available in three colours – Black, Blue and Red. You can buy it for an exclusive price of Rs 999 on Amazon.in. It comes with a 1-year standard industry warranty.

The Boult Audio ProBass X1-Air is a neckband-style in-ear earphones. The new design incorporates a 60-degree angled tunnel which also enables better passive noise isolation. These earbuds also have micro-woofers that feature aerospace-grade alloy drivers for extra bass as per the company.

Using a built-in fast-charging Lithium-ion battery, the X1-Air can perform continuously for 10 hours at a stretch. The Boult Audio ProBass X1-Air also feature fast charging. One can top-up the battery in just 1 to 1.5 hours. And if you are not using it as often, you can get up to 3 months of standby time.

Boult recently also launched a new pair of ANC headphones in India called ProBass Anchor. The earcups of the headphones, and the headband are built using soft protein leather padding for comfort and longevity. It features a smooth and premium-finish exterior for an elegant look. The headphones weigh only 150 grams.Boult ProBass Anchor features large 40mm drivers. These earphones are priced at Rs 3,999.

The highlight of the Boult Audio Anchor is the Active Noise Cancellation or ANC feature. It focuses on cancelling or eliminating unwanted lower frequency sounds, such as engines, aviation environment, and more. An onboard voice assistant feature also helps with a hands-free experience. You can summon Google Assistant or Siri at the press of a button.