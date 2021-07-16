Boult Audio launches ProBass Anchor ANC headphones in India

Boult Audio has announced ‘ProBass Anchor,’ an active noise cancellation pair of over-ear headphones. The ProBass Anchor boasts of 30-hour battery life with extra bass and voice assistants.

The Boult ProBass Anchor wireless ANC over-ear headphones will be available in Black for an exclusive price of Rs 3,999 on Amazon.in. It has already gone on sale. The product carries a 1-year standard industry warranty period.

Boult Audio ProBass Anchor Specifications

The earcups of the headphones, and the headband are built using soft protein leather padding for comfort and longevity. It features a smooth and premium-finish exterior for an elegant look. The headphones weigh only 150 grams.

Boult ProBass Anchor features large 40mm drivers that produce extra bass without compromising on mids and highs, says the company.

Packed with Boult’s sound signature the audio delivery is extra punchy with deep bass while accentuating the warm midst and crystal-clear sparkly highs. – Boult

The highlight of the Boult Audio Anchor is the Active Noise Cancellation or ANC feature. It focuses on cancelling or eliminating unwanted lower frequency sounds, such as engines, aviation environment, and more. An onboard voice assistant feature also helps with a hands-free experience. You can summon Google Assistant or Siri at the press of a button.

It has an in-built lithium-ion battery that helps power the ProBass Anchor for a 30 hours non-stop. Boult recently also launched the ProBass Escape wireless earphones. The earbuds are ergonomically designed and use magnets to help keep the wires from tangling and avoid losing the headphones when not in use. They have dust, water and a sweat-resistant body.

The wireless neckband uses the Bluetooth 5.0 chip for efficient pairing and range of the connection. As per the company’s claims, the in-built lithium-ion battery can provide continuous use of upto 10 hours. The charging time of the wireless earphones is 1.2 hours, from 0 to 100%.