Boult Audio launches ProBass Qcharge wireless earphones

Boult Audio today announced the newest addition to its ProBass range of in-ear earphones. The new Boult ‘ProBass Qcharge’ highlights a 24-hour battery life along with a Type-C fast charging port, “extra bass signature sound,” and a lot more.

The Boult Audio ProBass Qcharge in-ear earphones will be available in three colours: black, blue, and Green. They are available for an exclusive price of Rs 1,199 on Amazon and have a 1-year standard industry warranty.

Boult ProBass Qcharge Specifications

The wireless earphones feature an extra-long battery life that can go on for 24 hours non-stop. The main USP of the ProBass Qcharge is its Type-C port and fast charging technology. It allows the battery to charge from 0 to 100% in just 30 minutes. And with a mere 15 minutes of charging, you can get 15-hour battery life.

Moreover, magnetic earbuds are designed to keep their wires from tangling when not in use. Further, the entire body is IPX5 water and sweat resistant so that you can wear them during your sweaty workouts. Moreover, the wireless earbuds have in-built aerospace-grade alloy micro-woofers that produce a rich and precise audio signature as per the company.

A simple tap can help you with a hands-free experience with help from the desired voice assistant. For example, you can summon your Google or Apple AI assistant and update yourself with the latest news or weather reports. Furthermore, you can also ask for directions, change music tracks or dial back home with just your voice.

Recently, Boult launched the FreePods Pro TWS. The Boult Audio Freepods Pro uses the Bluetooth 5.0 chip for efficient pairing and a range of connections at longer distances of up to 10 metres. In addition, the Freepods Pro features complete touch controls for an easy-to-use experience. One can answer or reject calls, adjust the volume, control music tracks.