Boult Drift Max Smartwatch Launched in India

The Boult Drift Max smartwatch has launched in India sporting an ultra-wide 2.01″ HD screen, complemented by a fully functional rotating crown for easy navigation, an array of over 250 watch faces, and much more. Here’s everything to know about the newly launched Boult Drift Max.

Boult Drift Max: Price, Availability

The Pure Black variant with a silicone strap costs Rs 1,099 while the Coal Black and Silver models with a Stainless Steel strap cost Rs 1,199. They are available on Flipkart, Amazon, and Boult’s website. The company is also offering an exclusive launch discount of over 25% on the Silicon Strap and Stainless Steel variants.

Boult Drift Max: Specifications

The Boult Drift Max offers 120+ sports modes and features a 2.01-inch HD screen. Fitness lovers can keep their health in check with 24×7 heart rate monitoring, blood pressure tracking, SpO2 measurement, stress monitoring, and dedicated menstrual health tracking. With sleep, and calorie tracking, users can maintain a balanced and healthy lifestyle. Additionally, the smartwatch provides smart alerts for hydration and movement.

The Drift Max ensures seamless connectivity with Bluetooth 5.2 technology, offering 2x battery efficiency for uninterrupted performance. Its IP68 water and dust resistance makes it highly durable and ideal for all-weather use. The smartwatch also integrates Google Assistant and Siri for hands-free control.

For uninterrupted communication, the Drift Max comes with Bluetooth calling, enabling users to take calls directly through the built-in speaker and microphone. Additional smart productivity tools include notification management, remote camera control, weather updates, Find My Phone, and a built-in calculator, ensuring users stay organized and efficient throughout their day.