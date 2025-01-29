Boult Trail Pro Smartwatch Debuts in India

Boult has announced the launch of the Boult Trail Pro smartwatch in India featuring a curved AMOLED Display on the front. The watch has other regular features of a smartwatch, such as 24/7 heart rate monitoring, health monitor, and others. Here’s everything to know about the smartwatch.

Boult Trail Pro: Price, Availability

The Boult Trail Pro comes in three colour options including Black with a silicone strap priced at Rs 1,499 and Jet Black or Silver with stainless-steel straps priced at Rs 1,699. It is available fir purchase on BOULT’s official website, Flipkart, and Amazon.in.

Boult Trail Pro: Specifications

The Boult Trail Pro features a 2.01″ 3D Curved AMOLED Display with 600 Nits brightness and 250+ watch faces. It includes Bluetooth v5.3 which further enables Bluetooth calling via a built-in speaker and microphone, allowing users to make calls within a 10-meter range.

The smartwatch further handles health and fitness through features like 24/7 heart rate monitoring, blood pressure tracking, SpO2 measurement, and stress analysis. It also includes female menstrual cycle tracking, sleep monitoring, drink water reminder, and sedentary reminders. For fitness tracking, it supports 123+ sports modes.

The watch also works with AI voice assistants like Siri and Google Assistant and includes features like SMS notifications, remote camera control, and weather updates. Furthermore, it is IP68 rated as well.

One of Boult’s major competitors, Noise, recently also debuted its Noise ColorFit Pro 6 series smartwatches. Powered by the EN2 Processor and Nebula UI 2.0, the ColorFit Pro 6 series comes with features like Always-On Display (AoD) and advanced AI capabilities. They feature an AI companion which is your personal fitness companion that analyzes activity data and turns it into intelligence advice alongside sharing sleep insights.