Boult Crown R Pro smartwatch debuts in India: Know Price, Specs

Boult has launched a new smartwatch in India called Crown R Pro. The wearable sports a 1.43-inch Super AMOLED round display with a resolution of 466×466 pixels and a peak brightness of up to 500 nits. It also supports bluetooth calling. Here’s what else the wearable has and how much it costs.

Boult Crown R Pro: Price

The Crown R Pro is priced at Rs 2,999 and is already available for purchase via the brand’s own official website. The watch is available in three hues such as Frozen Silver, Thunder Black, and Volcanic Orange.

Boult Crown R Pro: Specifications

The new smartwatch from Boult offers a round dial and sports a 1.43-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 466×466 pixels and a peak brightness of up to 500 nits. The watch also supports always-on display functionality and supports a over 150 watch faces.

Read More: Pebble Cosmos Vogue smartwatch launched in India

The watch also gets the usual health monitoring features, including an SpO2 sensor, heart rate tracker, blood-pressure trackers as well as a female health tracker and sleep monitor. Additionally, it also supports over 120 sports modes including cricket, running, cycling, basketball, yoga, swimming and more.

Moreover, the watch supports AI voice assistance and the Find My Phone feature. Along with Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity support, the watch also has a dedicated mic and speaker for calling. Other convenient features include inbuilt alarm clock, a timer, a stopwatch, weather monitoring, and sedentary reminders.

It can also notify users for messages, calls, and notifications from other apps on the connected smartphone. The smartwatch has an IP67 rated build for dust and water resistance.