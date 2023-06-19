Pebble Cosmos Vogue smartwatch launched in India

Pebble has announced a new smartwatch for the Indian market, called the Cosmos Vogue that not only has an AMOLED display but also supports Bluetooth calling. It id available in metallic build options and also supports the usual health tracking features, Find My phone feature and more.

Pebble Cosmos Vogue: Price

The Pebble Cosmos Vogue is priced at Rs 2,499 and is offered in Jet Black and Midnight Blue silicone straps. It can also be availed with Obsidian Black and Classic Gold metallic strap options. The watch can be purchased from the brand’s own website and Flipkart.

Pebble Cosmos Vogue: Specs

The Cosmos Vogue sports a large 1.96-inch AMOLED display with a 600 nits peak brightness and supports an always-on display mode and multiple customisable watch faces. The smartwatch is IP67-certified water-resistant also. The watch has a square dial with a rotating crown on the right side that can be used to scroll through menus.

Read More: Crossbeats Ignite Stellr smartwatch with 90Hz display, boAt Ultima Call smartwatch launched in India

Further, the Cosmos Vogue is equipped with a heart-rate monitor, SpO2 sensor, and a sleep tracker for tracking your health metrics. There is an additional Zen mode present as well, while the wearable also has support for tracking a bunch of sports activities as well.

The smartwatch further offers features like music and camera control, weather updates, a calculator, Find my phone, smart notifications, and more. It packs a 240mAh battery that is claimed to last up to 7 days on a single charge. The watch also has an in-built mic and speaker to enable Bluetooth calling.