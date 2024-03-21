Boult Audio To Launch An App For All TWS Earbuds- Old and New

Boult Audio provides App support for its latest Z40 Ultra TWS earbuds and will soon release an app that also supports older TWS models from the same brand. App support has become essential for TWS earbuds these days, as it enables users to customize the audio signature and other settings of the product according to their preferences.

Varun Gupta, CEO of Boult India, said to The Mobile Indian, “Very soon, we’ll be bringing an app for our new as well as existing products so consumers can apply a certain set of customisations to their earbuds”.

“The app will allow users to not only make customisations to the TWS earbuds but will also enable them to change the equaliser settings”, Gupta added. Brands like Noise and BoAt already offer a number of TWS earbuds with app support, and with Boult Audio now also launching one, it would be interesting to see how existing users will also benefit from it.

Meanwhile, Gupta also talked about how Boult Audio is enhancing the quality of its products by focusing on the Make in India aspect. In addition, he confirms that Boult Audio’s products, including wireless audio products, neckbands, and smartwatches, are assembled as well as made in India.

Aside from this, Varun also made it clear that Boult is working on a smart ring and will only launch it when it can achieve a price point of Rs 5,000 or lower. As to when that’s coming, we don’t have clarity regarding that just yet but the CEO says that consumers can expect an announcement regarding the same soon.