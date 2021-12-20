Boult Audio launches AirBass Propods X in India at Rs 1,499

Boult Audio has announced the launch of the all-new ‘Propods X’ TWS Earbuds in India. The Boult Audio AirBass Propods X will be available for a price of Rs 1,499 for a very limited time on Amazon.com with a standard industry warranty of 1 year. The TWS Earbuds come in Black colour.

AirBass Propods X Features

The earbuds are equipped with Type-C fast charging and offers a total playback of up to 32 hours. For connectivity, the Propods X use Bluetooth 5.1 over a longer operation range from the source.

Further, the Propods X is armed with Fast Charging. They are claimed to offer a total of 100 minutes playback time in just 10 minutes of charge. The device is IPX5 water resistant and it can comfortably be used outdoors or in the gym.

In addition, these earbuds can be used separately after successful pairing. Not only listening to both earbuds in stereo mode, but also it can be used as monopods for music and take calls.

Besides, the AirBass Propods X has a uniquely built design. It features an angled bud with extra-soft silicone tips for added comfort during long use. In addition, the body is built with a high-quality and premium-finish ABS shell which also protects it from water and sweat.

The earbuds are also touch-sensitive so you can conveniently use your fingertips to adjust the volume, change tracks, attend calls or command your voice assistant.

Lastly, the device offers playback time of up to 8 hours for every charge. In addition, the carrying case can give 4 additional charges to the earbuds making total play-time of up to 32 hours.

Recently, Boult Audio AirBass SoulPods were launched in India. They come at a price of Rs 2,499 for a limited time on Flipkart.com with a standard industry warranty of 1 year.