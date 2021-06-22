Boult Audio ProBass Escape wireless earphones launched

Boult Audio has launched the ProBass Escape wireless neckband style earphones that come with a 10-hour battery life

Boult Audio today launched the ‘ProBass Escape’, a neckband-style Bluetooth headset that comes with 10-hour battery life and has a sweat and water-resistant body making it ideal for workouts.

The Boult Audio ProBass Escape will be available in Red, Blue and Black variants for Rs 999 on Flipkart.com, starting 22 June 2021. The product carries a 1-year standard industry warranty period. The earbuds are ergonomically designed and use magnets to help keep the wires from tangling and avoid losing the headphones when not in use. They have dust, water and a sweat-resistant body.

The wireless neckband uses the Bluetooth 5.0 chip for efficient pairing and range of the connection. As per the company's claims, the in-built lithium-ion battery can provide continuous use of upto 10 hours.

The charging time of the wireless earphones is 1.2 hours, from 0 to 100%. Additionally, the Boult Audio ProBass Escape feature high fidelity drivers and also come with passive noise cancellation.