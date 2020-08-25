Boult Audio launches Curve Pro earphones for Rs 1499

The new Boult Audio Curve Pro is dedicated to deliver 12 hours of playtime and it has a vibration feature.

Boult Audio has announced the launch of its Neckband in-Ear Wireless Earphones - Curve Pro at Rs 1499 on Amazon. The company is offering 1-year warranty from date of purchase.



The latest edition comes with IPX5 water resistance rating that can handle splashes and sweat during workout session. The earphones are designed to give an ultimate sound experience with advanced features especially added for music lovers and audiophiles seeking top-quality audio formats.



The new Curve Pro is dedicated to deliver 12 hours of playtime and it has a vibration feature. It takes 1-1.5 to get fully charged and it has 1-2 days of standby. The oval-shaped earbud with nozzle angled at 60 degree tunnels the sound directly into the ear canal, also providing noise isolation. It comes with Built-in micro-woofers that produce deep bass, isolating noise in any environment.



The lightweight earphones are supported by ear fins for a snug fit so that the earphones don’t fall off while you’re exercising. It also blocks the external noises and gives the user richer bass beat experience. Additionally, the new powerful earphones have an adjustable clip and a flexible neckband for a more customized fit that is compatible with the size of your neck.



Furthermore, the stylish earphones can play up to 100 minutes within 10 minutes of charge. Ensuring high sound quality, Curve Pro comes with 10mm drivers. Designed with latest Bluetooth 5.0, the wireless earbuds own fast and stable transmission without tangling. Improved high-quality mic for both earbuds bring a better call performance