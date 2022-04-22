Boult Audio AirBass ProBuds TWS earbuds launched in India

Boult Audio has today announced the launch of the AirBass ProBuds TWS earbuds in India. The Boult Audio AirBass ProBuds TWS Earbuds will be featured in both black and white colour. They will be available for a price of Rs 1,499 for a very limited time on Flipkart and Boult Audio’s website. The TWS comes with a standard industry warranty of 1 year.

Boult Audio AirBass ProBuds Features

The earbuds are equipped with Environmental Noise Cancellation and offers Pro+ calling experience using a Quad Mic setup. They feature Type-C fast charging and offers a total playback of up to 24 hours.

ALSO READ: Boult Audio AirBass Xpods Pro TWS earbuds launched in India

The ProBuds offer a total of 100 minutes of playback time in just 10 minutes of charge. The earbuds are IPX5 resistant to sweat and water. They feature a touch sensor for easy and intuitive control of music and phone calls. The extended battery life enables up to six hours of listening time on a single charge.

Besides, these earbuds can be used separately as a monopod or else in stereo mode using both the earbuds after successful pairing. The AirBass ProBuds has a uniquely built design that’s crafted for high ergonomics. The body is built with a high-quality and premium-finish ABS shell which also protects it from water and sweat.

In addition, the earbuds are touch-sensitive and can be conveniently used to adjust the volume, change tracks, attend calls or using voice assistant. The Bluetooth 5.1 technology not only helps in faster pairing and stable connectivity over longer distances but also saves on power. They are equipped with a USB-C port that ensures that the buds are fully charged in no time.