Boult Audio AirBass Xpods Pro TWS earbuds launched in India

Boult Audio has today announced the launch of the AirBass Xpods Pro TWS Earbuds in India with in-ear design. The product comes with Environmental Noise Cancellation and offers Pro+ calling experience using Quad Mic setup.

The TWS Earbuds will be available for a price of Rs 1199 for a very limited time. They will be available on Flipkart and Boult Audio’s website. The TWS comes in black & white colours and with a standard industry warranty of 1 year.

Boult Audio AirBass Xpods Pro Features

The TWS features Type-C fast charging and offers a total playback of up to 24 hours. The Xpods Pro is armed with the latest Bluetooth 5.1 wireless connectivity. The company says that the Bluetooth technology not only helps in faster pairing and stable connectivity over longer distances but also saves on power.

In addition, the Xpods Pro offers a total of 100 minutes of playback time in just 15 minutes of charge. They are also IPX5 resistant to sweat and water. Further, the earbuds features a touch sensor for easy and intuitive control of music and phone calls.

The extended battery life enables up to six hours of listening time in a single charge and up to 24 hours of total listening time with the convenient charging case. These earbuds can be used separately as a monopod or else in stereo mode using both the earbuds after successful pairing.

The AirBass Xpods Pro features an angled bud with extra-soft silicone tips for added comfort during long use. The body is built with a high-quality and premium-finish ABS shell which also protects it from water and sweat.

The earbuds are touch-sensitive and can be conveniently used to adjust the volume, change tracks, attend calls or command your voice assistant. They are equipped with USB-C port to ensure that the buds are fully charged in no time.