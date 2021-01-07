Advertisement

Bose launches Bose Open Sport Earbuds featuring OpenAudio Technology and a unique design

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : January 07, 2021 12:03 pm

Bose has launched a unique set of TWS earbuds that keep your ear canal unblocked while you wear them.
Bose has released a new and unique set of TWS earbuds that are called Bose Sport Open Earbuds. The word 'Open' here signifies the unique open-ear design of the earbuds that keep your ear canal completely unblocked when you wear them. 

 

The Bose Sport Open Earbuds are up for pre-orders in the US for $199.95 (Approx Rs 14,600) and will start shipping on January 20. The company has not announced any information on the Indian pricing or availability for the earphones, yet. 

 

Bose Open Sport Earbuds

However, they can be expected to be launched in the country in the future, priced at around the Rs 20,000-mark.

 

These earphones feature Bose's own OpenAudio technology. As per Bose, this technology allows the consumer to listen to Audio from the earpieces that are placed outside and away from the ear canal, leaving them unblocked. 

 

Bose Open Sport Earbuds_1

 

With this technology, Bose aims to keep you aware of your surroundings completely as there's no blockage through the passage of one's ear. It allows the listener to naturally hear its surroundings. 

 

Bose Open Sport Earbuds Charging

 

These true wireless earbuds don’t use bone conduction technology which uses vibration to spread the audio. Instead, the two 16mm drivers output sound directly out of the earbuds, and the waves are then sent into your ear canal. Bose promises that there won't be any leakage in Audio, meaning only you can hear what's playing on the earbuds, even on loud volumes. 

 

Bose Open Sport Earbuds case

 

For battery life, two hours of charging  gets you up to eight hours of continuous play while a quick 30-minute charge gets you up to three hours. 

 

The earbuds are also IPX4 rated making them water-resistant. As per Bose, the earphones are 'purposefully molded to follow the natural curve of your ear, resting comfortably and securely in place without covering it'. 

 

The earbuds support Bluetooth 5.1 connection. Each of the  earbud has a single button for playback control and voice assistant access. You can also control the earbuds from the Bose Music app. 

