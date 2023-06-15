Crossbeats Ignite Stellr smartwatch with 90Hz display, boAt Ultima Call smartwatch launched in India

Crossbeats and BoAt have launched new smartwatches in India, including the Ignite Stellr and Ultima Call watches, respectively. Out of the two, the one from Crossbeats gets a unique 90Hz display which is 2.01-inches in size. Both the watches support bluetooth calling and the regular health monitoring suite.

Crossbeats Ignite Stellr: Price, Specs

The Crossbeats Ignite Stellr silicone strap variants comes in grey, black, and blue colours, while the metallic strap variants come in black and silver colours. It will be available from Amazon India, at an introductory price of Rs 3,499 beginning June 18t.

As for its specifications, it gets a 2.01-inch 90Hz display that is an AMOLED panel with 1000 nits brightness, and 500+ customizable watch faces. It also supports Always-on functionality. Also, it has a rotating crown on the side for navigation throughout the menus.

It connects wirelessly via Bluetooth 5.3 and supports Bluetooth calling also. The smartwatch offers various health monitoring features such as Heart rate tracker alongside SpO2, Sleep, and BP measurements. It can last up to 7 days and up to 2 days with Bluetooth calling. In standby mode, the device can last up to 10 days, according to the brand.

Read More: Gizmore Curve smartwatch launched in India

BoAt Ultima Call: Price, Specs

BoAt Ultima Call smartwatch will be available at an introductory price of Rs 1,699 from June 19, 12PM on Amazon. It can be availed in Black, Pink, Blue, and Silver colour options.

The watch sports a 1.83-inch HD 2.5D curved display with 240 x 284-pixel resolution and 700 nits brightness. Users can browse from over 100 customizable watch faces and set the one per their liking.

Further, there’s support for Bluetooth calling, alongside the Dial Pad that is available in the watch itself. The watch also enables users to save up to 10 contacts. BoAt offers various features for health monitoring, such as heart rate and SpO2 tracking. Those into fitness can choose from over 700 sports modes to track.

The BoAt Ultima Call is both water and dust resistant with an IP68 rating. It offers up to 7 days of usage on a single charge, with the battery lasting up to 2 days with Bluetooth calling enabled. Other additional features include camera control, live cricket scores, music control, stopwatch, Do Not Disturb mode, weather updates, alarm, and Find My Phone feature also.