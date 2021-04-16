boAt Xplorer Smartwatch launched for Rs 2,999 with built-in GPS, Heart Rate Monitor and more

With boAt Xplorer’s built-in live weather forecasts, you can get real-time weather updates and weather forecast for the next 3 days

boAt has announced the launch of a new smart watch– ‘Xplorer’. The boAt Xplorer will be available at an introductory price of Rs 2999 with a 1-year standard Industry warranty period.

The boAt Xplorer helps upscale your active lifestyle with a built-in GPS and a daily activity tracker paired with a 24x7 Heart Rate tracker.

The boAt Xplorer features built-in GPS technology that helps you track your routes and distances while running, walking or cycling. Its built-in smart activity tracker records daily calorie burns as well as the steps and distance covered. The boAt Xplorer boasts 8 Active Sports Modes which include Outdoor Run, Indoor Run, Outdoor Walk, Outdoor Cycle, Indoor Cycle, Pool Swim, Open Water Swim and Fitness.

With boAt Xplorer’s built-in live weather forecasts, you can get real-time weather updates and weather forecast for the next 3 days ahead so you can prepare for those outdoor runs, or hikes into nature, well in advance. In addition to the customizable straps, the watch also features Personalized Cloud Watch Faces.

With a 24x7 heart rate monitor, the boAt Xplorer is specially made for those who perform high-intensity workouts and require precise health and fitness monitoring. Breathe mode guides you to mindfulness with breath awareness and helps lower your heart rate and decrease stress levels. The Xplorer also helps track Menstrual Cycles with an accurate prediction of dates, ovulation patterns and more.

Music Playback Controls, Notifications Alerts and Curated Controls such as Find My Phone, alarms, timers are all available on your wrist. The Xplorer is sweat, water and dust resistant, making it an excellent fitness partner, both indoors and outdoors.

Commenting on the launch, boAt Co-founder Aman Gupta said, “Smartwatches are a key focus for us this year and we are happy to announce Xplorer as the latest addition to our ever-growing lineup. As we expand our smartwatch portfolio, our young consumers now have different boAt smartwatches to choose from. Beyond supporting multiple form factors, the smartwatches have a focus on fitness, style and personalization."