Advertisement

boAt Xplorer Smartwatch launched for Rs 2,999 with built-in GPS, Heart Rate Monitor and more

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : April 16, 2021 12:22 pm

Latest News

With boAt Xplorer’s built-in live weather forecasts, you can get real-time weather updates and weather forecast for the next 3 days

boAt has announced the launch of a new smart watch– ‘Xplorer’. The boAt Xplorer will be available at an introductory price of Rs 2999 with a 1-year standard Industry warranty period.

 

The boAt Xplorer helps upscale your active lifestyle with a built-in GPS and a daily activity tracker paired with a 24x7 Heart Rate tracker.

 

The boAt Xplorer features built-in GPS technology that helps you track your routes and distances while running, walking or cycling. Its built-in smart activity tracker records daily calorie burns as well as the steps and distance covered. The boAt Xplorer boasts 8 Active Sports Modes which include Outdoor Run, Indoor Run, Outdoor Walk, Outdoor Cycle, Indoor Cycle, Pool Swim, Open Water Swim and Fitness.

 

With boAt Xplorer’s built-in live weather forecasts, you can get real-time weather updates and weather forecast for the next 3 days ahead so you can prepare for those outdoor runs, or hikes into nature, well in advance. In addition to the customizable straps, the watch also features Personalized Cloud Watch Faces.

 

With a 24x7 heart rate monitor, the boAt Xplorer is specially made for those who perform high-intensity workouts and require precise health and fitness monitoring. Breathe mode guides you to mindfulness with breath awareness and helps lower your heart rate and decrease stress levels. The Xplorer also helps track Menstrual Cycles with an accurate prediction of dates, ovulation patterns and more.

 

Music Playback Controls, Notifications Alerts and Curated Controls such as Find My Phone, alarms, timers are all available on your wrist. The Xplorer is sweat, water and dust resistant, making it an excellent fitness partner, both indoors and outdoors.

 

Commenting on the launch, boAt Co-founder Aman Gupta said, “Smartwatches are a key focus for us this year and we are happy to announce Xplorer as the latest addition to our ever-growing lineup. As we expand our smartwatch portfolio, our young consumers now have different boAt smartwatches to choose from. Beyond supporting multiple form factors, the smartwatches have a focus on fitness, style and personalization."

BoAt launches Airdopes 621 TWS earbuds with 150-hour battery life

Boat Flash Watch launched in India with SpO2 sensor, 7 day battery life

Indian wearable market witnessed a growth of 144.3% in 2020: Report

Boat launches TRebel range of headphones and earphones for women

BoAt launches AAVANTE Soundbar with Dolby Atmos

boAt Rockerz 255 Pro+ wireless neckband earphones launched with 40 hours battery life

Latest News from BoAt

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Zebronics ZEB-FIT2220CH smart watch launched in India

pTron launches its Made in India Smart Essentials Collection of TWS earbuds, Power bank and more

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies