Boat Vertex smartwatch launched at an introductory price of Rs 2499

Boat has launched Boat Vertex as its latest smartwatch in the country. The Boat Vertex will be for an introductory price of Rs 2,499 on Flipkart and the Boat website. It comes in four colours – Deep Blue, Active Black, Raging Red or Cool Grey.

Boat Vertex comes with the following features –

Large display

The Boat Vertex features a 1.69-inch capacitive square dial with a highly responsive touch interface. There are 100+ Watch Faces.

24-hour health monitoring

Equipped with some accurate health sensors, the Boat Vertex keeps track of your Heart Rate and SPO2 levels in real-time. These sensors ensure that you are alerted about your heart’s health and blood oxygen levels so you can act immediately. The Boat Vertex also helps monitor sleep patterns with a built-in Sleep Tracker. The sleep monitor tracks stages of your sleep (light, deep and awake) to give you detailed summaries of your sleep health. Guided Breathing guides you to mindfulness with breath awareness and helps lower your heart rate and decrease your stress levels.

A Health-oriented Ecosystem

The Boat Vertex is carefully designed to make you keep up your promise of a healthy life. Using the Vertex and the companion Boat Crest app, you can design your workout plans and also get customized fitness plans based on your current BMI and activity levels.

The smartwatch also comes with the Fitness Buddies feature. You can now build a crew of your friends and family and share your fitness journey with them. And lastly, the Wellness Crew guardians can help you keep track of your near and dear ones, to keep a tab of their vitals.

Gamification

All the above features can be recorded on the Crest app which helps you keep track of your fitness progress, change watch faces and keep a record of your transformation. There are 8 Active Sports Modes to choose from – Walking, Running, Cycling, Skipping, Badminton, Basketball and Football that additionally helps you keep track records of your daily calories burnt, steps taken and distances covered.

A life Companion

The wearable is loaded with a long battery life that can help you with your daily health and fitness challenges and routine sleep cycles for up to 10 days on a single charge. The Vertex is also sweat, splash and dust resistant with an IP67-certified enclosure.