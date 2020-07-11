boAt ProGear B20 fitness band launched in India

The fitness band comes with a price tag of Rs 1,799 and it is available for purchase from Amazon.

boAt has entered the wearable market with the launch of its latest fitness band, the boAt ProGear B20. The fitness band comes with a price tag of Rs 1,799 and it is available for purchase from Amazon.

The latest fitness band from boAt comes loaded with a host of interesting features. To start with, it comes with a 0.96-inch colour display with touchscreen with a screen resolution of 160 x 90 pixels. The fitness band comes 14 workout modes out of which 8 can be set as active modes. This includes the likes of running, walking, hiking, working out at the gym, or even playing soccer and basketball.

The fitness band also shows other information like daily steps, calories burnt, and activity duration at a single glance. It features real-time notifications for incoming calls and messages and one can also control music via the band.

boAt ProGear B20 smart band is loaded with a 24-hour heart rate monitor which can be set to automatic or manual. It also comes with a sleep monitor with three modes including deep sleep, light sleep, and awake hours. The fitness band is loaded with guided meditative breathing exercises.

One can download the boAt ProGear app from the PlayStore or the iOS app store to sync all the data from the band to your smartphone. The fitness band is loaded with IP68, dust, sand, water, and sweat-resistant. The band also comes with a smart camera shutter control feature and it can be customised with 5 built-in dynamic dial faces. The smart band offers up to 10-days of battery backup.