BoAt launches Airdopes 621 TWS earbuds with 150-hour battery life

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : March 26, 2021 10:20 am

BoAt has launched its newest set of TWS earbuds that come with a 150-hour battery life and also have a power bank built into the case of the earbuds.

BoAt has launched its newest set of TWS earbuds called Airdopes 621 that comes with a claimed battery life of 150 hours of playback time. It features a built-in power bank and features such as boAt’s IWP technology for fast pairing. 

 

The boAt Airdopes 621 comes in 2 colours - Active Black and White Frost. It is available at an introductory offer price of Rs 2999 on Amazon as well as the boAt website, with a standard industry warranty period of 1 year. 

 

Airdopes 621

 

The earbuds feature boAt’s Signature Sound paired with 6mm drivers tuned for extra bass. The power bank feature is built right into its charging case, the total battery life can keep you entertained endlessly to up to 150 hours at a stretch. This translates to an entire month of battery life with an average use time of 5 hours each day. 

 

The case doubles as a power bank and sports a USB C type port for a hassle-free charging experience. Each earbud can give you 5.5 hours of battery life on a single charge. A simple 5-minute trip to the case will give you an hour’s worth of battery life as per boAt's claims. 

 

Additional features include touch controls, IWP Technology for instant pairing when you open the case, Bluetooth v5.0 for peak performance even at a maximum distance of 10 meters and an IPX7-certified enclosure to prevent water and sweat from damaging them. The Airdopes 621 also supports Google Assistant and Siri voice assistant so you can have an hands-free experience.

