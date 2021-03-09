Boat Flash Watch launched in India with SpO2 sensor, 7 day battery life

The Boat Flash Watch comes equipped with a 1.3-inch capacitive colour LCD display encased in a round dial and complete with a touch interface and six watch faces

Boat has launched the Flash Watch smartwatch in India. The boAt Flash Smartwatch will be available at an introductory price of Rs 2499 on 9th March, on Amazon and boAt website. It comes in Active Black, Electric Blue, and Vivid Red strap colours.



The Boat Flash Watch comes equipped with a 1.3-inch capacitive colour LCD display encased in a round dial and complete with a touch interface and six watch faces. It features a slim metallic design along with dual-tone silicone straps.



Boat Flash Watch features in-built sensors such as a 24x7 Heart Rate monitor and a Blood Oxygen SPO2 monitor. The Flash will automatically notify you when your heart rate gets abnormally low or high, or when your blood oxygen levels are erratic.



Flash comes with 10 Active Sports Modes – Walking, Running, Cycling, Climbing, Yoga, Basketball, Football, Badminton, Skipping, Swimming. It packs a 200mAh battery with a claimed battery life of up to seven days. It can be charged in two hours and comes with a magnetic charger.



The smartwatch comes with features like notifications display, weather updates, music control playback, remote camera and find my phone. It also comes with IP68 dust and water resistance. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity to connect with your smartphone.