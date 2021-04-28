BoAt donates Rs 50 Lac to procure oxygen concentrators and essential medical supplies

boAt has partnered with SaveLIFE Foundation to deliver oxygen concentrators across Delhi and help meet the rising demand for the same.

boAt, an audio player in the Indian market, donates Rs 50 Lac in order to procure high-grade oxygen concentrators and essential medical supplies for hospitals to boost their life-saving capacity and help Covid-19 infected patients.

They will be working closely with the Health Department over the next few days for further distribution to the hospitals and COVID-Care-Centres most drastically affected by the shortage of medical oxygen.



In the wake of the ongoing pandemic in the country, boAt had also put a pause on all their marketing and promotional activities as well their performance ads for a day to declutter advertising noise and instead tell its community to pause, reflect, and care for one another.

Aman Gupta, Co-founder, boAt commented, “The COVID-19 pandemic has reached catastrophic proportions in India, more so in the National Capital Region. As an Indian brand, we recognize the challenges being faced by our people today and we truly hope that our small contribution will support healthcare and frontline workers as they race against time to save lives and contain the spread of this virus.”