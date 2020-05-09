Advertisement

BMW launches 8 series Gran Coupe and M8 Coupe in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 09, 2020 6:35 pm

Latest News

The new Coupe series from BMW are one of the most luxurious ever built by the company.
BMW has added three different Coupes to its 8 series line up in India this week, with the Gran Coupe, Gran Coupe 'M Sport' Edition and M8 Coupe which gets a starting price tag of Rs 1.3 crore and goes up to Rs 2.15 crore (ex-showroom). BMW claims this is the most luxurious sports coupe ever built by them. It carries a premium design language accentuated by four frameless doors, long wheelbase, coupe-style roofline.

 

The 8 Series Gran Coupe is powered by a 3-litre, in-line BSVI petrol engine, which is mated to eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission. This enables the Coupe to put out 340 hp of power and maximum torque of 500 Nm, capable of doing 0 -100 km/hr in just 5.2 seconds. In terms of the in-cabin tech on board, the Gran Coupe features a 12.3-inch digital instrument display behind the steering wheel and a 10.25-inch control display. Park assistant with rearview Camera running on the latest BMW operating system 7.0 which includes 3D navigation.

The Gran Coupe comes in two variants; 840i Gran Coupe which is priced at Rs 1.3 crore and you have the 'M Sport' edition Gran Coupe which gets a price tag of Rs 1.55 crore (ex-showroom).

 

On the other hand, the BMW M8 Coupe, priced at Rs 2.15 crore, has a 4-litre engine with With two highly dynamic turbochargers, also mated to eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission, which puts out 600 hp of power and torque of 750 Nm, allowing the Coupe to do 0 -100 km/hr in just 3.3 seconds.

 

Interestingly, the new setup menu of BMW M8 allows a person to change the dynamics of the Coupe to their liking, which includes chassis, braking and steering among others. It includes six airbags, dynamic stability control and anti-lock braking system (ABS) for added safety.

 

BMW says customers of the first-ever BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe and the first-ever BMW M8 Coupe will gain membership to the BMW Excellence Club.

These auto companies are now taking online car bookings in India

Latest News from BMW

Tags: BMW India BMW Gran Coupe 840i BMW M8 Coupe BMW cars India price luxury cars India 2020

Top cars launching in India later this year

Taxis in India to use protective shield to safeguard travelers

More Indians will be looking to buy used cars amid economic crisis

