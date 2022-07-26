Bluei Massive 7 and Massive 8 headphones launched in India

Bluei has announced the launch of wireless noise-canceling headphones, Massive 7 and Massive 8 headphones in India.

The new headphones come with a new design and improved active noise cancellation (ANC). The headphone is specially designed for working professionals and students. The retail price of the Massive 7 is Rs 1749 and Massive 8 is Rs 1799. They both come with 6 month warranty.

Bluei Massive 7

Bluei Massive 7 powered with a battery life of up to 7 hours. These headphones come with noise-canceling technology. They can be used for work calls, perfect for tuning out potential distractions around the house, or intruding sounds from outside. They’re especially well-suited for use during important work calls or when you are listening to your music. The mics can isolate your voice from background noises, thanks to a built-in mic and mute button that allow you to seamlessly switch between calls and music.

Bluei Massive 8

Bluei Massive 8 is an Extra Bass Bluetooth headset for music lovers. This headset features 40-mm Dynamic Drivers, a Passive Noise Cancellation technology. Further, there is a Dual Mode that let you dive into your favorite music without interruption or physical limitations. Battery life is 8 hrs play music time. The headset has a foldable feature, designed for people always on the move.

The headphone is loaded with volume control options on the earcups to give you easy access to the audio adjustments. It has 40-mm drivers and adjustable earcups to ensure you enjoy a comfortable listening experience that is immersive. The headset comes in Black color.

On the launch of the Massive 4 headphones, Akhilesh Chopra, Technology and Sales Director at Bluei said, “We at Bluei keep the innovation and transformations on a continuous process. Bluei Massive 7 is designed with the immersive high-definition sound quality for students and working people for daily use. And Massive 8 is for music lovers and travelers. Our motive is to catering every age group and every user this is the reason we sell our product at an affordable price.”