Sony Linkbuds S TWS earbuds launched in India, OnePlus 10 Pro price dropped

Sony has launched its Linkbuds S in India, which are touted to be world’s smallest and lightest, noise-cancelling, Hi-Res Truly wireless headphones by the brand. The earbuds weigh 4.8 grams and come with features such as LDAC codec and Hi-res audio support. In separate news, OnePlus has dropped the price of its OnePlus 10 Pro in India by Rs 5,000.

Sony Linkbuds S Price, Specifications

The Sony LinkBuds S (WF-LS900N) are priced at Rs 16,990 in India and Sony is offering a cashback of Rs 3,000 with select debit and credit cards up to November 30. These earbuds will be available across all Sony Centers, major electronic stores and e-commerce portals in India from November 25. The Sony WF-LS900N earbuds will be available in three colour options – Black, White, and Beige.

Sony has integrated the Bluetooth Audio SoC (System on Chip) and high quality noise cancelling processor in one single chip on the Linkbuds S. The Sony LinkBuds S automatically switches between Ambient Sound Mode and noise cancelling depending on where you are and what you’re doing.

Adaptive Sound Control is a smart function that senses where you are and what you’re doing, then adjusts ambient sound settings for the ideal listening experience. Over time, it learns your behaviour and recognises locations that you frequently visit, such as your workplace or a favourite café, and tailors sound to suit the situation.

The LinkBuds S house new 5mm driver unit, featuring a high-compliance diaphragm. Furthermore, it supports High-Resolution Audio Wireless thanks to LDAC. Using Edge-AI (Artificial Intelligence), DSEE Extreme upscales compressed digital music files in real time. In addition, Sony and Microsoft have come together to develop technology that helps people better navigate through the world.

LinkBuds S support the Microsoft Soundscape app. The unique integration enables innovative experiences for richer 3D audio-based navigation, while sensors embedded in LinkBuds S allow for a true heads-up and hands-free experience. The earbuds have a proximity sensor so it can pause music when you take it out of your ear and play the music when you put it back in.

The earbuds have Google Assistant support and Alexa built in and connect via Bluetooth 5.2. You also get Google fast pair support, IPX4 rated build, 6 hours of playtime from your headphones and another 14 hours with the case. A 5 minute quick charge gives you up to 60 minutes of play time, and the Sony Headphones Connect app will even notify you when your charging case drops below 30%.

OnePlus 10 Pro Price Drop in India

The OnePlus 10 Pro price in India has been reduced by Rs 5,000. The OnePlus 10 Pro is now available at Rs 61,999 (Rs 66,999 launch price) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs 66,999 (Rs 71,999 launch price) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model on OnePlus India online store and Amazon. Meanwhile, the base variant of the device is also currently listed on Flipkart for Rs 60,999.

The OnePlus 10 Pro sports a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz Fluid AMOLED LTPO 2.0 display. It runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, paired with 5000mAh battery that supports 80W SuperVOOC charging and 50W AirVOOC fast wireless charging. The phone also supports reverse wireless charging. The device has a 48MP triple rear camera setup.