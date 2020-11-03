Advertisement

Blaupunkt BTW Air truly wireless earphones launched in India for Rs 3,990

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : November 03, 2020 1:43 pm

Blaupunkt BTW AIR Bluetooth earbuds come with a battery life of up to 4 hours.
Blaupunkt has launched its new truly wireless earphones BTW Air in the Indian market. The truly wireless earbuds are priced at Rs 3,990 and available at Flipkart.

BTW Air are claimed to deliver HD sound with comfort. Apart from being sweat- and water-resistant, these lightweight wireless earbuds also feature touch-sensitive controls that help you control all its operations.

The earbuds promise an incredible sound quality, the Blaupunkt BTW AIR Bluetooth earbuds not only let you enjoy your music but also have crystal clear conversations. You can control your music and manage your calls by using the touch-sensitive controls on the earbuds.

BTW Air Bluetooth earbuds are lightweight and very comfortable to wear. The earphones are IPX5 certified making it sweat-resistant.

BTW AIR Bluetooth earbuds come with a battery life of up to 4 hours. To top it off, the earbuds come with a carry case that has an inbuilt battery life of 15 hours for charging.

Talking about the launch of BTW Air in India, Sukhesh Madaan, CEO, Blaupunkt Audio India said, “Blaupunkt has always sought to match up to the Indian market standards and fulfill the expectations of its consumers. The prevailing competition in the audio segment for Wireless Bluetooth earphones and headphones is immense. And now, Blaupunkt, with its 20+ years of experience, stellar performance, and innovation in the Indian market is all set to raise the bar of audio experience. I am stoked about our latest launch, BTW Air, that is expected to do wonders among our audience.”

“All our previous offerings With Envent as our India partner for Audio products, we believe that our TWS Bluetooth earphones are a perfect companion and an all-round product for the millennials and Gen Z, with advanced features and technology.” – He added.

