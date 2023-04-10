Bhediya, Vikram Vedha finally get OTT release dates

Bhediya, starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in the leading roles, was highly appreciated by the audience for its unique storytelling and world-building. However, its release on an OTT platform was uncertain until recently. Similarly, the highly anticipated Vikram Vedha, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, was also awaiting a digital release. Now reports have shared the OTT release date of both movies.

Bhediya OTT release date:

Bhediya is a Bollywood horror-comedy movie directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan. The film stars Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, with a supporting cast that includes Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee. The movie’s plot revolves around the story of a man who turns into a werewolf to save his love interest from a supernatural force.

The movie created quite a buzz among fans during the theatre launch, but sadly, the OTT release date wasn’t shared then. However, now we have the details. Bhediya is set to release on Jio Cinema on April 21, 2022.

Vikram Vedha OTT release date:

Vikram Vedha is a Hindi-language Indian film directed by Pushkar-Gayathri and produced by Sashikanth. The film features Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles, with the supporting cast including actors like Vijay Sethupathi, Shraddha Srinath, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. The film is a remake of the Tamil movie of the same name, which was also directed by Pushkar-Gayathri and released in 2017.

The story of Vikram Vedha revolves around a cop named Vikram, played by Hrithik Roshan, who is on a mission to capture a notorious gangster named Vedha, portrayed by Saif Ali Khan. However, as Vikram gets closer to Vedha, he starts to question his own morals and principles, leading to an intense battle of wits between the two characters.

After much anticipation, the OTT release of Vikram Vedha has been confirmed and is set to release on Jio Cinema on May 8. Fans of the movie can finally watch it from the comfort of their homes.