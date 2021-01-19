Advertisement

Beyerdynamic TYGR 300 R Gaming Headphones launched in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : January 19, 2021 2:46 pm

Beyerdynamic has launched new TYGR 300 R gaming headphones in India with an open-back design.
A new gaming headset has been launched in India called the Beyerdynamic TYGR 300 R. These gaming headphones come with an open-back design and are touted to have professional and spatial sound, as well as high wearing comfort. 

 

These gaming headphones are priced at Rs 15,499 in India and come with a standard warranty of two years. They are exclusively available via Amazon India. 

 

Beyerdynamic TYGR 300 R

The Beyerdynamic TYGR 300 R has a dynamic transducer. Though the company hasn't specified the driver size, these open-back gaming headphones come with acoustic fleece, soft ear cushions, spring steel headband, and single-sided cable. 

 

The headphones weigh 290 grams and come with Velcro-gripped leatherette cushion for comfortable use, specifically for long gaming sessions. One also gets a drawstring bag with the headphones for easy carrying. 

 

Beyerdynamic TYGR 300 R_

 

The TYGR 300 R from Beyerdynamic can be used with PC or consoles as it has a universal 3.5mm connection. The headphones have a frequency response range of 5Hz to 35,000Hz and impedance of 32 Ohm. 

 

Beyerdynamic TYGR 300 R come with a 1.6m straight cable with a gold plated 3.5mm jack, and also a 1/4-inch adapter to use these headphones with amplifiers or mixers.

