Here we have picked the best smartphones under Rs 15,000 during Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Advertisement

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale will start on October 17. For Prime users, the sale will start a day ahead on October 16. With the festive season around the corner, the e-commerce platform is offering jaw-dropping discounts on smartphones. The offers are available on budget, mid-range and premium devices.



Here we have picked the best smartphones under Rs 15,000 during Amazon Great Indian Festival. Amazon is also offering a discount of 10 percent on HDFC Bank debit and credit card during the upcoming sale.









Samsung Galaxy M01 Core - Rs 4,999





Samsung Galaxy M01 Core was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 5499. The phone comes in two memory variants - 1+16GB and 2+32GB priced at Rs 5499 and Rs 6499 respectively.



Amazon Great Indian Festival, this phone will be available at Rs 4,999 for the 1+16GB storage. The 2+32GB storage will be available for Rs 5,999 in the sale.



Samsung Galaxy M01 Core comes with a 5.3-inch HD+ display. It packs in 3000 mAh battery. It is powered by a quad-core MediaTek 6739 processor. On the camera front, the phone has a single 8-megapixel rear camera with f/2.2 aperture and LED flash, while for the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter with f/2.4 aperture. The phone runs Android 10 (Go edition).

Advertisement





Redmi 8A Dual - Rs 7,299





Redmi 8A Dual will be available for Rs 7,299 for 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, Rs 8,299 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant and Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.



The 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant was earlier available at Rs 7,499. There is no price change in other variants. The 3GB + 32GB storage model was earlier also priced at Rs 8,299 and 3GB + 64GB storage model was priced at Rs 8,999.



Redmi 8A Dual has a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and USB Type-C port along with reverse charging technology. The phone sports a 6.22-inch (720x1520 pixels) screen with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor coupled with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.





Samsung Galaxy M01s - Rs 9,499





Samsung Galaxy M01s was launched at Rs 9999 for the single 3GB RAM + 32GB of internal storage variant. In the Amazon sale, the phone will be available for Rs 9,499 after a discount of Rs 500.



The Samsung Galaxy M01s comes with a 6.2-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a screen resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 2GHz MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor. It has a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens and a 2-megapixel. For the front, it has 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture. The phone runs on Android 9 Pie with One UI Core on top. It is backed up with a 4,000mAh battery.





Redmi Note 9 Pro - Rs 12,999







Redmi Note 9 Pro will be available at a starting price of Rs 12,999. Redmi Note 9 Pro was earlier priced at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant, Rs 15,999 for the 4GB + 128GB storage model, and Rs 16,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant. The price of other variants has not been revealed yet.



The Redmi Note 9 Pro features a 6.67-inch display with support for up to Full HD+ resolutions (2400x1080). It runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11 and backed by a 5020mAh battery that supports 18 W fast charging. The phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor. The phone is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel macro sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is also a 16-megapixel selfie shooter at the front.





Redmi Note 8 - Rs 11,499





Redmi Note 8 currently starts at Rs 12,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. The 6GB + 128GB storage option is currently selling for Rs 14,499. In the Amazon sale, the phone price will start from Rs 11,499.





Redmi Note 8 features a 6.39-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB RAM. It runs on Android with MIUI 11 on top and has 4000mAh battery with 18W fast charge support. There is also a quad-camera setup on the Note 8 with a 48-megapixel as the primary camera, an 8-megapixels 120 degree super wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixels depth sensor. On the front, it has a 13-megapixel selfie shooter.







Oppo A5 2020 - Rs 9,990





Oppo launched Oppo A5 2020 at Rs 12,490 for 3GB RAM + 64GB storage option and Rs 13,990 for 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage. After earlier price cut, the 3GB RAM model was priced at Rs 11,490, while the 4GB model was priced at Rs 12,990.



In the sale, the phone will start at Rs 9,990. The price of the other variant is not known at the moment.



Oppo A5 2020 features a 6.5-inch Nano waterdrop screen along with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. The smartphone is fueled by a 5000mAh battery and runs on Android 9.0 Pie. On the camera front, it is equipped with a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 12-megapixel primary lens + an 8-megapixel 119-degree ultra-wide lens + 2-megapixel mono lens + 2-megapixel portrait lens. For the front, the Oppo A5 2020 features an 8-megapixel shooter.



Vivo Y30 - Rs 13.990



Vivo Y30 was launched in India for Rs 14,990 for a single 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. In the Amazon sale, the Vivo Y30 will be available for Rs 13,990.



The Vivo Y30 features 6.47-inch screen size. The IPS LCD panel offers an HD+ resolution, an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.7 percent. The phone runs on Android 10 with Funtouch OS on top. It is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 SoC. Vivo Y30 is backed up by 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging. The phone has a quad-camera setup includes a 13-megapixel primary shooter with f/2.2 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor with 120-degree field-of-view, a 2-megapixel macro lens with 4cm focal length and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.