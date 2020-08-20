Best 2GB Data Per Day Plans: Jio Vs. Airtel Vs. Vodafone Idea

Searching for the best suitable 2GB/day plan? We've got you covered.

Advertisement

So, your plan has run out and you're in search of a decent 2GB/Day plan to serve you for a month or three? Well, you've arrived at the right place. In this article, we'll be looking at some of the best 2GB data per day plans along with the benefits they offer.

Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea all offer unlimited data (Speed will be reduced post FUP) and calling with other extra benefits.

Advertisement

Jio 2GB data Plans

Jio currently has five 2GB/day data plans to offer out of which two of them are annual packages which we're not going to talk about. The other three plans offer 2GB/day for 28 days, 56 days, 84 days respectively.

The basic 2GB/day plan starts at Rs 249 which offers unlimited Jio-Jio voice calls, 1000 minutes of Jio to non-Jio call duration and 100 free messages per day for 28 days. So, in total, you get 56GB of data and 3000 free SMSes.

The second Rs 444 plan also offers 2GB data/day for 56 days. When calculated, you get a total of 112GB of data, unlimited Jio-Jio voice calls, 2000 minutes of Jio-non-Jio call duration and 100 free messages per day for 56 days.

The third Rs 599 plan offers 2GB data/day for 84 days. So you get a total of 168GB of 4G data for 28 days with unlimited Jio to Jio voice calls. This plan also offers 100 free SMS per day.

Airtel 2GB Data Plans

The basic 2GB plan that Airtel offers starts at Rs 298. For that you get 2GB data/day for 28 days, 100 free SMS per day, and unlimited calling, unlike Jio.

The second Airtel 2GB/day plan costs Rs 349 and for that, you get the same benefits of Rs 298 plan but, with Amazon Prime monthly plan included. The rest of the stuff is the same as the 298GB plan; 100 free SMS per day and a total of 56GB data.

The Airtel Rs 449 plan offers daily 2GB data for 56 days. It comes with a total of 112GB data with free 100 SMS per day and truly unlimited voice calling.

The Airtel Rs 698 plan offers 2GB data daily for 84 days. In total it comes with 168GB data and free 100 SMS per day and truly unlimited voice calling.

Vodafone Idea 2GB Plans

Like Airtel and Jio, Vodafone Idea also has three plans (28, 56, and 84 days) to offer.

Just like Airtel, the basic 2GB Vodafone Idea plan costs Rs 299. It offers 2GB data/day for 28 days. The plan comes with a total of 56GB data with free 100 SMS per day and truly unlimited voice calling.

Vodafone Idea's Rs 449 plan offers daily 2GB data for 56 days. It comes with a total of 112GB data with free 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calling.

The final plan on this list is Rs 699 plan which offers 2GB Data/day for 84 days. This gives you a total of 168GB data with free 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calling.